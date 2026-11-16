James Jordan Faces Backlash Over Strictly Dance Critique Amid Divorce and Affair Denials

James Jordan faces backlash after calling a male duo's Strictly routine sexual, sparking debates on double standards and his own past performances amid divorce rumors.

Former Strictly Come Dancing professional James Jordan has ignited a fierce online controversy following his public condemnation of a recent performance by fellow dancers Vito Coppola and Carlos Gu. The incident occurred during the Sunday night results show, where the pair delivered a visually striking, romantasy-inspired group number set to Kylie Minogue's hit song Can't Get You Out of My Head.

The choreography featured narration by actor Alan Cumming, who voiced the protagonist of a novel central to the storyline. The routine opened with Coppola sitting at a bus stop, engrossed in reading a book, before being magically transported into a mythical realm to dance with Gu, who portrayed the character from the story. While the BBC show's official YouTube channel was flooded with praise, calling it one of the best professional dances ever seen, Jordan took to social media to voice his disapproval.

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Jordan, who departed the series in 2013, posted on X that the performance felt less about traditional dance and more focused on two men dancing in a sexually suggestive manner with each other. He questioned whether this tone was appropriate for a family-oriented broadcast, writing that he was unsure if such content aligned with the program's brief. His comments immediately triggered an intense backlash from viewers who strongly disagreed with his interpretation of the artistic piece.

Many commenters described the dance as a beautiful and powerful expression of connection and storytelling rather than anything sexual. Critics pointed out that male dancers have performed together for centuries long before Jordan was born, suggesting his reaction seemed unnecessarily prudish. One viewer replied that the dance was a beautiful expression of connection, while another noted that men had been dancing together for a very long time before Jordan was born.

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Other users highlighted that Strictly has a long history of passionate and risqué routines, pointing out that Jordan's own past performances were celebrated for their passion and sensuality. Fans noted that his famous Argentine Tango and Rhumba with his ex-wife Ola Jordan were applauded for being passionate and sexy, raising questions about double standards in his current critique. One user asked why his past dances were not considered sexual, adding a photo of him performing a sensual routine with Ola on the show.

Jordan doubled down on his comments later, asking if the public reaction would have been the same if two women had performed a similar routine wearing minimal clothing. He suggested that not everything provocative is progressive, further fueling the debate. This incident has occurred against a backdrop of significant personal turmoil for the former professional, who recently announced his divorce from Ola after twenty-two years of marriage.

Recent media reports suggested that Jordan had embarked on an affair with Russian ballroom professional Polina Mayer, leading to a tell-all interview by Ola where she discussed the breakdown of her marriage. When asked about these allegations during an appearance on Jeremy Vine's radio show, Jordan denied having an affair, stating that he had simply grown closer to someone since moving out of their marital home in June.

He expressed frustration with the media narrative, feeling that any response he gave would be perceived as defensive or guilty. Jordan remarked that the narrative being pushed was incorrect and that there was no affair, though he admitted he would put out a statement eventually to clarify what had been going on. He emphasized that speaking without Ola present felt unfair, highlighting the complex intersection of his professional criticisms and personal life struggles.