Former Storror Member Callum Powell Pleads Guilty to Severe Child Exploitation Charges

Callum Powell, a prominent member of the global parkour group Storror, has admitted to creating and possessing thousands of indecent images of children, leading to his immediate expulsion from the team.

Callum Powell , a thirty-four-year-old athlete who gained worldwide fame as a member of the elite parkour collective known as Storror , has formally pleaded guilty to severe charges involving the creation and possession of child exploitation material.

During his appearance at the Brighton Magistrates Court on May 7, Powell admitted to several serious counts. These included making indecent photographs or pseudo-photographs of children, as well as the possession of prohibited images and extreme pornographic content involving animals. The scale of the offense is staggering, with the court hearing that Powell was involved with 2,649 category C images, 105 category B images, and 178 category A images.

To provide context, category C images involve children in non-sexual acts that are nonetheless illegal under United Kingdom law, category B involves non-penetrative sexual acts, and category A represents the most severe forms of abuse, including penetrative acts and sadism. Furthermore, the charges extended to pseudo-images, which are AI-generated visuals that appear to be photographs, a classification defined under the Protection of Children Act 1978.

As the legal process continues, the judge has imposed strict conditions on Powell's release on bail. He is strictly forbidden from residing in any household where a child under eighteen is present and is barred from any form of communication or contact with minors. In a move to prevent further offenses, he is prohibited from using any computer or electronic device that provides access to the internet.

Additionally, he cannot possess any hardware capable of storing digital images or videos, whether still or moving. These stringent measures highlight the severity of the risks associated with his admitted crimes. The case has been adjourned to allow for the completion of a comprehensive pre-sentence report. Powell is scheduled to return to the Brighton Magistrates Court on July 10, 2026, at which time his final sentence will be determined.

The prolonged timeline for sentencing reflects the complexity of the case and the need for thorough evaluation. The news has sent shockwaves through the global parkour community, especially given the influence of Storror. The team, which boasts over eleven million subscribers on YouTube, is celebrated for its daring rooftop stunts and cinematic approach to freerunning. They have even collaborated with renowned director Michael Bay on the film 6 Underground and are the subject of a documentary titled 'We Are Storror'.

Upon learning of the guilty plea, the organization acted swiftly to distance themselves from Powell. In a public statement shared via Instagram, Storror announced that Powell was removed from the group with immediate effect. The collective expressed that they were entirely unaware of the charges prior to the court appearance and described the offenses as appalling.

They emphasized that their mission has always been to inspire young people, making Powell's actions a profound betrayal of that vision and a breach of the trust placed in him by both his teammates and their massive global audience. Beyond the official statement from the team, the wider parkour community in Brighton and abroad has reacted with visceral disgust.

Hazal Nehir, a professional athlete and wife of member Benj Cave, took a symbolic stand by posting a video of herself burning Powell's upcoming 2026 book, 'What Is Parkour? - The Sport With an Identity Crisis'. Other local athletes, such as Joe Williams, have shared their horror and shock on social media, noting how Powell managed to hide this dark side of his personality from those who knew him.

Williams pointed out that the Brighton parkour scene prides itself on being an open and safe environment, which makes the revelation of such predatory behavior within their own ranks even more heartbreaking. The consensus among the community is one of absolute condemnation, with a focus on supporting any victims who may have been affected by the content Powell possessed and created





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Callum Powell Storror Parkour Child Safety Legal Proceedings

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Denise Powell’s Odds of Beating GOP’s Brinker Harding in Nebraska DistrictWith Representative Don Bacon retiring, there's an open seat in the House, and Democrats are hoping to flip it.

Read more »

Senate is set to confirm Trump pick Warsh as chairman of the Federal Reserve, following PowellThe Senate is moving to confirm Kevin Warsh as chairman of the Federal Reserve.

Read more »

Senate is set to confirm Trump pick Warsh as chairman of the Federal Reserve, following PowellThe Fed has faced numerous threats to its independence from Trump, who has repeatedly attacked Chair Jerome Powell for not cutting interest rates.

Read more »

Senate is set to confirm Trump pick Warsh as chairman of the Federal Reserve, following PowellThe Senate is moving to confirm Kevin Warsh as chairman of the Federal Reserve.

Read more »