Former Son-in-Law Jailed for Terrifying Kidnap Plot to Force Family Reunion

A man has been sentenced to 46 months in prison after orchestrating a violent kidnapping of his former parents-in-law in an attempt to force his estranged wife to return.

A disturbing and violent kidnapping plot orchestrated by a desperate man has resulted in a significant prison sentence after he subjected his former parents-in-law to hours of absolute terror.

Klodjan Xhepa, aged 28, was found guilty of planning and executing a wildly inappropriate scheme designed to force his estranged wife, Roksana, to reunite with him and their children. The ordeal began on the morning of March 27 of last year, when Xhepa led a gang of masked individuals into the home of Lukasz Saczkowski and Miroslaw Chojnacka in Sudbury, Suffolk.

The victims were blindsided in their own bedroom at approximately 8:00 am, where they were met with the sight of armed men brandishing pistols. The intruders acted with terrifying efficiency, quickly restraining the couple with cable ties and using socks and adhesive tape to gag them, ensuring they could not call for help or resist as the situation escalated. The brutality of the attack continued as Xhepa sought information regarding the whereabouts of his wife and children.

After the initial assault and restraint, the victims were forced into a vehicle and driven to a secluded, remote rural location near Great Waldingfield. It was here that the psychological torture intensified. Xhepa ordered Ms. Chojnacka to contact her daughter, Roksana, initiating a harrowing three-hour telephone conversation. During this call, the defendant pleaded desperately with his wife to return home, utilizing the captivity of her parents as leverage to manipulate her emotions.

The prosecution highlighted that this event was not an isolated incident of instability but rather the culmination of a pattern of controlling and coercive behavior. Evidence presented in court detailed a history of repeated physical assaults against Roksana, strict control over her finances, and the restriction of her movements, effectively isolating her from friends and family through verbal abuse and constant threats of violence.

During the sentencing hearing at Ipswich Crown Court, Judge David Pugh described the experience of the victims as truly terrifying, emphasizing the profound trauma caused by Xhepa's actions. While the defense attorney, Rory Keen, argued that Xhepa had not used physical violence during the kidnapping and had not explicitly threatened to shoot the victims, the judge found the overall nature of the plot to be inexcusable.

The defense suggested that the man's actions were born out of a misguided and desperate desire to salvage his family unit, but the court viewed the method as fundamentally criminal and dangerous. Consequently, Xhepa was sentenced to two concurrent terms of three years and ten months, totaling 46 months of imprisonment.

In addition to the jail time, the court imposed a five-year restraining order, banning him from any contact with his former wife and their children. It was revealed during the proceedings that Roksana and the children had already fled the country and relocated to Poland to escape Xhepa's oppressive and abusive behavior, ensuring their safety far away from the man who had orchestrated this nightmare





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