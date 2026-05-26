Former SNP chief exec Peter Murrell admits £400,000 embezzlement; Nicola Sturgeon denies any knowledge

Peter Murrell, ex‑SNP chief executive, pleaded guilty to stealing nearly £400,000 of party funds, buying luxury items ranging from cars to a motorhome. Nicola Sturgeon, his estranged wife and former Scottish first minister, says she was unaware of the spending and feels "angry, hurt and devastated". The scandal fuels political attacks and calls for tighter party oversight.

Nicola Sturgeon endured a barrage of probing questions last night after her former husband, Peter Murrell , formally admitted to siphoning public money from the Scottish National Party.

In a dramatic moment in the Edinburgh High Court, the former SNP chief executive, who served the party for 22 years, was led away in handcuffs following a guilty plea to embezzling roughly £400,000 of party funds over a twelve‑year period. The court documents, spanning 126 pages, enumerate an astonishing array of luxury items purchased with the misappropriated cash – from a £125,000 motorhome and a Jaguar I‑Pace to thousands of pounds worth of Montblanc pens, watches, coffee machines, salt‑and‑pepper grinders and even a £110 pencil sharpener.

Murrell’s spending spree also included a Volkswagen Golf bought in 2016, a series of umbrellas, a gold pendant depicting the northern lights, and a host of household décor such as a Smythson dressing table, tea set, toilet seats and laundry baskets. The sheer variety and volume of the purchases have left many observers baffled at how such a pattern could have persisted unnoticed for more than a decade.

Sturgeon, who stepped down as Scotland’s first minister in 2023 and has since built a lucrative career as an author and public speaker, issued a statement on Instagram expressing profound distress. She described feeling "angry, hurt, sad and very distressed" and characterised the revelation as a "profound personal trauma" caused by a husband she loved and trusted.

Reiterating her long‑standing denial of any knowledge or suspicion regarding Murrell’s misuse of funds, Sturgeon asserted that a thorough investigation cleared her of wrongdoing and that she was "misled, just as others were.

" She added that she only learned of certain extravagant purchases, such as the motorhome, when those items surfaced in the police investigation in early 2023. The former leader’s legal team later echoed the same position, emphasizing her lack of awareness about the alleged purchases of manicure kits, speech copies and other personal items. The scandal has ignited fierce criticism from across the political spectrum.

Scottish Conservative leader Russell Findlay dismissed Sturgeon’s explanations as "preposterous," arguing that the scale of Murrell’s fraud could not have escaped the notice of a seasoned party leader. Labour deputy leader Jackie Baillie echoed a similar sentiment, calling the fraud "large‑scale" and suggesting that Sturgeon must have benefitted, if not directly, then through the enhanced marital lifestyle.

Current First Minister John Swinney faced a difficult press briefing and was unable to provide a decisive rebuttal, prompting further scrutiny of the SNP’s internal controls during Sturgeon's tenure. As Murrell remains remanded pending sentencing next month, the case continues to dominate Scottish headlines, raising urgent questions about governance, accountability and the personal dimensions of political power





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