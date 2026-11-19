Former Sen. Ben Sasse’s memoir on surviving cancer, co-written with his daughter, is set for March 9
Former Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse has completed a memoir about confronting mortality and life's priorities.
Nearly a year after doctors told him he had four months or less to live, former Sen. Ben Sasse has completed a memoir about confronting mortality and sorting out life's priorities.
On March 9, the Hachette Book Group imprint Center Street will publish Sasse's “Redeem the Time: The Strange Gift of Dying and the Lost Art of Living,” co-authored with daughter Alex Sasse. In a statement shared Thursday with The Associated Press, the Republican from Nebraska said that he and his daughter worked on the book in hospital hallways.Also readSen. Jack Reed says FAA needs a real plan, not just more money
“To my surprise and my friends’ chagrin, I’m not dead ... yet,” Sasse, 54, said. “The reality is that we’re all dying — each one of us is on the clock, whether we acknowledge it or not. The ‘gift of dying’ is that it shatters our insane delusions of self-control. We didn’t write a boring cancer memoir — there’s nothing unique about my death — but reflections on time, habits, workaholism, and family.
” Sasse, who announced in December 2025 that he had been diagnosed with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer, has spoken often about his condition and how it has shaped his outlook. Center Street is calling “Redeem the Time” a “poignant book that reflects on many of these themes — our need for family and embodied communities in an era of digital rootlessness, our hearts’ need to worship amid a culture of consumerism, our inclination to turn work into workaholism, and our need to grapple with death and finitude early.
” Sasse's previous books, written years earlier, include “Them: Why We Hate Each Other — and How to Heal" and “The Vanishing American Adult. ” He also briefly served as the president of the University of Florida.
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