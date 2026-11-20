Former Secret Service cyberfraud investigator Jason Brown warns AI voice cloning scams could trick families into losing thousands of dollars this holiday season.

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Jason Brown, a former U.S. Secret Service cyberfraud investigator and iCounter's director of customer advisory and counter fraud lead, told Fox News Digital on Thursday that Americans have reason to be increasingly cautious about technology.

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"There's been a lot of stuff that has happened in the past week in particular that people are concerned about," he continued, citing recent technology outages involving Microsoft, the Federal Aviation Administration and several financial institutions. Brown acknowledged that some incidents involved infrastructure problems while others remained under investigation.

"AI has just made the criminal a lot more efficient and a little bit more effective," Brown said. Former U.S. Secret Service cyberfraud investigator Jason Brown warned that artificial intelligence is making scams more sophisticated and increasingly difficult for Americans to recognize. Brown described a scenario in which a scammer uses a short voice recording to impersonate someone's relative and demand thousands of dollars in gift cards.

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"AI just makes them a lot more efficient and a lot less prone to errors," he said, warning that Americans must become more skeptical of suspicious messages.ramps up, Brown said scammers are likely to impersonate major delivery companies, including UPS, FedEx and the U.S. Postal Service. Scammers may impersonate major delivery companies during the holiday shopping season, sending fraudulent messages claiming packages cannot be delivered without additional payment.

He warned that fraudulent messages may claim packages cannot be delivered until additional postage is paid, with scammers demanding payment through cryptocurrency or gift cards.

"If it comes from crypto, especially if it comes from gift cards, that's a red flag for sure," Brown said. Brown noted that businesses are also vulnerable to schemes in which criminals impersonate trusted vendors and redirect legitimate payments into fraudulent accounts. Former Secret Service investigator Jason Brown warned holiday shoppers to be cautious of suspicious delivery notifications appearing to come from UPS, FedEx or the U.S. Postal Service.

The holiday season can create additional vulnerabilities as executives travel, employees take time off and temporary workers join company operations, he said. Brown urged Americans to independently verify suspicious messages and take additional precautions when communicating with family members, including establishing a"safe word" to help confirm someone's identity during an unexpected call.

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"Another thing that we always talk about with family members, set up a safe word ahead of time. Have that conversation now," he said, adding that even if a caller provides the correct word, people should still end the call and contact the person independently using a trusted number.

"The biggest safety valve for anybody in a scam when it comes over the internet via your cell phone over the computer is stop, think, and then independently verify," he added.