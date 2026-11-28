Joe Moorhead is out at Akron football after five seasons, ending a run that saw the Zips go 2-10 this year and never post a winning record under his watch.

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Two years later, Moorhead returned to the head-coaching ranks, taking on the challenge of turning around a program competing at the This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX News may be compensated. This content was created by a team that works independently from the FOX newsroom.