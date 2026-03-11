Russell Wilson interviews for NC State head coaching job, competing with Philip Rivers

Russell Wilson has interviewed for the open NC State head coaching job, competing with Philip Rivers for the position vacated by Dave Doeren.

Russell Wilson has interviewed for the open head coaching job at North Carolina State, according to NFL insider Adam Schefter. The report surfaced Tuesday and was confirmed by multiple outlets.

Wilson And Rivers Compete For Job

The 37-year-old former Super Bowl champion and Wolfpack quarterback is competing with another program icon, Philip Rivers, for the position. Athletic director Boo Corrigan is reportedly targeting both former NC State passers. NC State fired Dave Doeren on Oct. 24 after a 3-4 start. The move followed a 31-28 loss to Stanford that dropped the team to 1-3 in ACC play.

Also read Biggest Winners, Losers from Oklahoma State Loss to Iowa State: Defensive Reckoning

The Wolfpack then beat California on Saturday under interim coach Todd Goebbel. The Wolfpack went 98-74 over 14 seasons under Doeren. NC State is looking to turn the program around, and a high-profile former quarterback like Wilson or Rivers could bring attention and recruiting power. Wilson played at NC State from 2008 through 2010.

Advertisement

He threw for 8,545 yards and 76 touchdowns in 36 games. He ended his Raleigh career by leading the Wolfpack to a win over West Virginia in the Champs Sports Bowl. Then-coach Tom O'Brien chose Mike Glennon when Wilson refused to give up baseball. Wilson transferred to Wisconsin, won a Big Ten title and went in the third round of the 2012 NFL Draft to Seattle.

He retired from the NFL in June after 14 seasons. He earned 10 Pro Bowls, piled up nearly 47,000 career passing yards and 353 touchdown passes, won a Super Bowl ring with the Seahawks and a Walter Payton Man of the Year award. Wilson started three games for the New York Giants last season before losing the job to Jaxson Dart. He is barely two months into his first year of retirement, working as part of CBS' Sunday pregame show.

Unconventional Hire Risks Amidst Coaching Void

He has never coached a single snap at any level. That makes him an unconventional hire, though the NIL era of college football rewards national attention and booster money. Targeting Wilson proves NC State wants national attention and booster money above all else. The question of whether he can run a sideline will be answered later.

Advertisement

Hiring a first-time coach is a wild roll of the dice in the modern game. Rivers, 44, has spent the last six seasons coaching St. Michael Catholic High School in Alabama. He led the program to consecutive state semifinals. On3 reported there was no timetable for a potential hiring because he intends to finish the high school season first.

Rivers reportedly told NC State he wants to finish his high school season before considering the job. He also told AL.com he had an offer from another team. His son, Gunner, is committed to play for the Wolfpack. Rivers played five seasons as head coach at St. Michael Catholic after his first retirement.

Rivers Finishes High School Season First

He was seen with the Indianapolis Colts in January 2026. He at least has coaching experience at the high school level. Both former passers would be unconventional hires. Wilson, as an NC State alum and prominent football figure, could be attractive in the NIL era. Rivers has ties to the current roster through his son's commitment.