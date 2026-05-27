Former Seahawks draft pick signs CFL record contract

I guess Kenny Lawler is the $1 million (Canadian) man!

Next week marks the start of the Canadian Football League regular season, and one of the league’s star players just got himself one of the biggest deals in league history.that does not seem to be repeatable in today’s environment, this is the biggest contract any CFL wide receiver has ever signed.

We have regularly covered Kenny Lawler’s success story up in Canada. He never made the Seahawks regular season roster as a rookie, and even his early days in the CFL were rocky. From 2019 onward, he’s been one of the best in the business, winning two Grey Cups and earning two league-wide All-Star nods. In his first season with the Tiger-Cats, Lawler posted 86 catches for 1,443 yards and 14 touchdowns, all career highs.

Pending other contracts, Lawler will be the highest paid non-quarterback in the CFL next season. It’s certainly the talk of Canadian football right now. Lawler will turn 32 years old next month, so there has been some questioning over whether this is a good business move by Hamilton—again, we’re working with CFL numbers and a salary cap that is $6.28 million CAD.

It’s nevertheless great to see how Lawler has persevered and managed a long and successful pro football career, even if north of the border. , with wide-sweeping rule changes that include moving the goalposts to the back of the end zone, shortening the playing field, and changing how single points are awarded. Pre-Snap Reads 5/25: Michael Dickson always deserves his flowersSam Darnold: ‘I totally understand’ why Vikings didn’t keep me





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