Former Seahawks Coach Carl Smith Takes First Job After Pete Carroll Era, Joins Carolina Panthers

Carl Smith has been chosen to replace Jim Caldwell as a senior advisor for the Carolina Panthers, just months away from their NFC South matchup with the Seattle Seahawks, in which both coaches will have ties to the late Pete Carroll.

Carl Smith worked for Pete Carroll in three different stops, and now his first post-Seahawks job is with a former Carroll assistant. The Carolina Panthers have a thing for former Seattle Seahawks .

Their head coach, Dave Canales, was a longtime assistant under Pete Carroll. General manager Dan Morgan might have been a former linebacker for Carolina, but he also worked a whopping eight seasons in various scouting and front office roles for Seattle. There are several former Seahawks up and down Carolina’s coaching staff and player roster, and now we can add another one to the list. Carl ‘Tater’ Smith has been chosen to replace Jim Caldwell as a senior advisor.

Smith’s son, Tracy, is Carolina’s special teams coordinator. Carl Smith was the Seahawks’ quarterbacks coach from 2011 to 2017, then he moved to associate head coach in 2018. He had a quick stop in Houston for two seasons before ending the Pete Carroll era with three more years as an associate head coach. Perhaps surprisingly, Smith did not reunite with Carroll for last year’s doomed Las Vegas Raiders squad, so this is his first job after his second Seahawks departure.

Seattle will play the reigning NFC South champion Panthers (again) in Charlotte in Week 17 of the regular season. With as many Seahawks as they’ve acquired across the board in recent years, it’s almost like a big family reunion. Pre-Snap Reads 5/17: 2026 is primed for Derick Hall, Seahawks to thriveSeahawks waive UDFA rookie for ‘Failure to disclose physical condition





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Carl Smith Pete Carroll The Carolina Panthers Dave Canales Jim Caldwell Seattle Seahawks Senior Advisor Quarterbacks Coach Houston Texans Las Vegas Raiders NFC South

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