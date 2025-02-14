Former Seahawks Assistant Steve Shimko Promoted to Quarterbacks Coach with Cowboys

Steve Shimko, a former assistant coach with the Seattle Seahawks, has been promoted to quarterbacks coach for the Dallas Cowboys.

When Brian Schottenheimer arrived as the offensive coordinator for the Seattle Seahawks ahead of the 2018 season, he brought with him an unknown assistant coach from a community college in Kansas. That assistant coach was Steve Shimko , and after a pair of seasons with the Seahawks, Shimko left the Pacific Northwest to take on the job as tight ends coach for the Boston College Eagles.

After two seasons as the tight ends coach for BC, Shimko earned a promotion to the role of quarterbacks coach before also taking on the role as offensive coordinator ahead of the 2023 season. Then, ahead of the 2024 NFL season, Schotty reached into his rolodex and brought Shimko to the Dallas Cowboys as an offensive assistant. After a 2024 campaign that led to allowing the contract of Mike McCarthy to expire and Schottenheimer taking over as head coach in Dallas, the Cowboys have given the former Seahawks assistant a promotion. As noted by Calvin Watkins of the Dallas News, Shimko will be the quarterbacks coach for Dallas, making him the position coach for the highest paid player in the league, Dak Prescott





FieldGulls / 🏆 66. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

NFL Dallas Cowboys Steve Shimko Brian Schottenheimer Quarterbacks Coach

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Seahawks Assistant Head Coach Leslie Frazier Interviewing for Dallas Cowboys Head Coaching PositionLeslie Frazier, the assistant head coach for the Seattle Seahawks, is interviewing for the head coaching vacancy with the Dallas Cowboys. Frazier's experience and leadership, particularly in guiding Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll during his first year, make him a strong candidate.

Read more »

Cowboys Interview Seahawks Assistant Head Coach Leslie FrazierThe Dallas Cowboys continue their search for a new head coach, interviewing Seattle Seahawks assistant head coach Leslie Frazier. Frazier joins former New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh as a known candidate. With head coaching experience and a defensive background, Frazier's potential role alongside an offensive coordinator will be a key factor in the Cowboys' decision.

Read more »

Dallas Cowboys head coach search: Dallas to interview Seahawks assistant Leslie FrazierFrazier was previously head coach of the Minnesota Vikings.

Read more »

Report: Dallas Cowboys interested in former Seattle Seahawks coach Pete CarrollThe question is whether or not any team will actually turn interest into a contract for the former Seattle Seahawks head coach.

Read more »

Dallas Cowboys name ex-Seahawks offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer as head coachSchottenheimer’s second interview evidently went well, as he is now the Cowboys’ head coach.

Read more »

Dallas Cowboys give former Seattle Seahawks assistant coach a promotionWhen Brian Schottenheimer arrived in Seattle he brought in an assistant he had worked with for a single season at the University of Georgia, and now as head coach of the Cowboys Schotty has given Steve Shimko another promotion.

Read more »