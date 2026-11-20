Fay MacRitchie, former CEO of Authentic Education, faces sentencing in January after pleading guilty to drink-driving and failing to provide a specimen.

Fay MacRitchie, the former chief executive officer of the multi-academy trust Authentic Education, appeared at Southampton Magistrates' Court to face charges related to driving while under the influence of alcohol. MacRitchie, 41, of Wimborne, Dorset, pleaded guilty to one charge of drink-driving and one charge of failing to provide a specimen for analysis. The court proceedings addressed two separate incidents involving her BMW 430 convertible that occurred in September and October 2024.

The Core Driving Offences

The first incident took place on September 14, 2024, when Hampshire police stopped MacRitchie while she was driving the middle lane of the M27 motorway. A roadside breathalyser test administered at that time recorded a reading of 55mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, significantly exceeding the legal limit of 35mg. This reading confirmed she was driving while well over the permitted threshold during the traffic incident.

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The second offense occurred less than a month later on October 11 in the car park of a Waitrose store in Wimborne, Dorset. Police were called after reports of a woman appearing intoxicated and walking around the supermarket before falling asleep at the wheel of her parked vehicle. Upon arrival, officers observed that she appeared drunk, and a subsequent roadside breath test returned a fail result. However, when taken to the police station, she requested a solicitor and ultimately failed to provide the required blood or breath specimen, leading to the additional charge.

Stakeholder Positions and Legal Arguments

During the hearing, Prosecutor Giles Fletcher detailed the sequence of events that led to the police intervention in Wimborne. Fletcher noted that while MacRitchie was not heavily intoxicated during the second incident, her impairment was evident enough to warrant police attention and the failed breath test. The prosecution emphasized that despite these recent criminal acts, MacRitchie possessed a record of previous good character with no prior convictions on her file before these two specific matters.

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District Judge Orla Austin presided over the case, acknowledging the defendant's status as a woman of good character prior to these offenses. However, the judge made it clear that all sentencing options remained open as the case proceeded. The court imposed an immediate interim driving ban to ensure public safety while the legal process concluded. The judge adjourned the final sentencing hearing until January to allow probation services sufficient time to prepare a comprehensive pre-sentence report.

Professional Background and Career Impact

MacRitchie served as the high-flying CEO of Authentic Education, an organization that operates 13 primary, secondary, and specialist academies across Dorset. During her 18-month tenure, she oversaw significant organizational changes, helping seven academies achieve good or outstanding ratings from Ofsted. Her professional profile highlights achievements such as redesigning organizational architecture, building a multidisciplinary executive team, and introducing new digital infrastructure to reshape school culture and unite stakeholders.

Before joining Authentic Education, MacRitchie was the CEO of MCR Pathways, a national non-profit focused on mentoring programs in schools. Her resume indicates she successfully grew that business from 57 to 124 schools and increased its income to £24.4 million. She earned an annual salary of £250,000 at Authentic Education before leaving the position last August. The resignation was attributed to sudden illness, with reports stating she left to spend time with her family in New Zealand.

Real-World Consequences and Future Outlook

Since leaving her executive role, MacRitchie has transitioned into work as an executive coach, offering lessons on leadership and professional growth to senior managers. Her website describes her current mission to help successful leaders discern how their experience can add value to others, citing a desire to focus on her professional strengths during a reflective period abroad. The court proceedings, however, have interrupted this new chapter, with the legal system now determining the appropriate penalty for her traffic offenses.

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The upcoming sentencing in January will determine the final legal repercussions for MacRitchie. Judge Austin indicated that a community sentence was likely, but the formal judgment awaits the completion of the probation report. The interim driving ban remains in force until that final decision is rendered, marking a significant fall from grace for a former education leader who once managed a multi-million-pound trust and influenced the futures of thousands of students.