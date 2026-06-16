Former San Luis Obispo Chief Building Official Files Whistleblower Lawsuit

Michael Lowe's lawsuit describes a sustained campaign to silence, punish, and ultimately force him out after he refused to participate in unlawful conduct.

San Luis Obispo 's former chief building official, Michael Lowe , has filed a whistleblower lawsuit against the city. The lawsuit alleges a sustained campaign to silence, punish, and ultimately force him out after he refused to participate in unlawful conduct.

Lowe claims that city administrators knowingly overcharged applicants through fees and then diverted the fee revenues. A 2024 fee study recommended a 35% reduction in fee rates, which would have reduced building and safety fee revenues by approximately $1 million annually.

However, city administrators directed Lowe to develop a new cost-justification methodology that justified maintaining existing fee revenues. Another issue was the safety of a building at 1150 Laurel Lane, which housed multiple businesses, including the popular Bang the Drum Brewery. Lowe determined that the building was being used and occupied without valid occupancy and posed a serious and unreasonable risk to the life safety of occupants and the public.

Despite this, city leadership directed him to stop the condemnation of the building, leading to another six months of occupancy. On May 1, 2025, Mayor Erica Stewart promoted a social event at the building, exposing members of the public to known life-safety hazards. The city eventually condemned portions of the building, but continues to permit Ernest Packaging Solutions and Empire Electrical to operate in the building.

The suit accuses the City of San Luis Obispo, City Attorney Christine Dietrick, and several city officials of retaliation and infliction of emotional distress. Lowe was stripped of enforcement authority, directed to refrain from exercising his mandatory enforcement duties, and sent hostile and threatening communications. The lawsuit seeks general, compensatory, and punitive damages, along with attorney fees and costs





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San Luis Obispo Whistleblower Lawsuit Michael Lowe City Administrators Fee Revenues Building Safety

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