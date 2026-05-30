Former San Francisco dentist pleads not guilty in killing of tenant

A former San Francisco dentist and landlord accused of laying a trap and gunning down his tenant in the city's Outer Sunset District earlier this month entered not guilty pleas in court Friday.

The San Francisco landlord charged in the fatal shooting of his tenant in the city's Outer Sunset District earlier this month entered not guilty pleas in court Friday.

Former San Francisco dentist and landlord Philippe Chagniot, 68, pleaded not guilty Friday to murder and multiple firearms-related charges in the fatal shooting of his tenant, Eric Bigone, in the Outer Sunset neighborhood. Prosecutors allege Chagniot set fire to Bigone's vehicle on May 17 and then shot him when he came outside to investigate. The murder charge includes a special-circumstance allegation of lying in wait. Prosecutors have charged 68-year-old Philippe Chagniot with murder and multiple firearms-related offenses.

The murder charge includes a special-circumstance allegation that Chagniot was lying in wait. According to prosecutors, Chagniot set fire to a vehicle belonging to his tenant, 58-year-old Eric Bigone, shortly after 5 a.m. on May 17. Authorities allege that when Bigone came outside to investigate the fire, Chagniot shot him in the back. Bigone died at the scene.

During Friday's hearing, Chagniot's attorney entered not guilty pleas on his behalf and denied all allegations. The court scheduled the next hearing more than two months away to allow both sides additional time to prepare for what attorneys described as a complex case.

A San Jose father was sentenced Friday to 25 years to life in prison for killing his 8-month-old daughter with a blow to the head so severe that it caused her brain to shift inside her skull, authorities said. On Thursday, District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced that prosecutors would seek to keep Chagniot jailed while the case proceeds.

"Along with the special circumstance of lying in wait, we have also filed additional charges that include assault with an automatic firearm, arson, possession of an automatic firearm, possession of a silencer and possession of a high-capacity magazine," Jenkins said. "We have filed a motion to detain Mr. Chagniot without bail. "Chagniot is scheduled to return to court Aug. 24, when a date is expected to be set for his preliminary hearing.





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