Former Royal Navy Petty Officer Allan Grimson Jailed for 22 Years for Sex Offences

Allan Grimson, already serving life for two murders, has received a further 22-year sentence for sexually assaulting young naval recruits in the 1990s. A judge found him dangerous.

A former Royal Navy petty officer, Allan Grimson, who is already serving life for two murders, has been jailed for a further 22 years at Winchester Crown Court. Grimson was found guilty of sexually assaulting three young naval recruits and a 14-year-old boy in the 1990s. He was convicted earlier this year, with the verdicts returned in July.

Grimson was jailed for life in 2001 for the murders of naval rating Nicholas Wright, 18, and Sion Jenkins, 20, a barman who had also served in the Navy. The sex offence convictions relate to a separate string of attacks on other young men. Sentencing him for those offences, Judge Paul Dugdale warned that Grimson remains a danger to the public.

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How the Sex Offence Convictions Were Secured

Grimson, described in reporting as 67 and from Portsmouth, Hampshire, was convicted of the rape and indecent assault of a teenage naval rating. He was also found guilty of indecent assault against three other male complainants. The offences were dated between February 1994 and November 1999.

The court also heard that Grimson was convicted of taking indecent photographs of the child victim. In total he was convicted of 13 offences. Grimson had met most of the complainants when they were young naval recruits on a course at the Royal Navy Firefighting School on Horsea Island, Portsmouth, where he worked as an instructor.

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The court heard that Grimson assaulted the victims in the same flat in Portsmouth where he had murdered his two earlier victims. The court also heard that he had been with the complainants at a Portsmouth nightclub called Joanna's, the same venue where he had been with his murder victims before taking them back to his flat.

Judge Rules Grimson Remains Dangerous

Judge Paul Dugdale made a finding of dangerousness under section 308 of the Sentencing Act, concluding that Grimson still poses a significant risk of serious harm to members of the public. The judge based this assessment on his two previous murder convictions and the similarity between those crimes and the current offences.

Judge Dugdale said he found a link in Grimson's psychology between sexual assaults and an urge to inflict serious violence. He said this was clearly evident in the late 1990s and that its consequences were so extreme that Grimson will always pose an underlying risk to the public. The judge also referred to comments Grimson made in police interviews in 2000.

The court heard that Grimson told police a sailor he is now convicted of sexually assaulting was lucky to be alive. He also said that if someone is going to rape somebody and get away with it, they should kill them. Grimson had told police that killing was better than sex, and better than an orgasm, when he was jailed in 2001.

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Parole Terms and Prison Transfer Details

Grimson will not be eligible for parole until he has served 13 years of the sentence, which the judge said would be three months before his 80th birthday. He will only be released on life licence if the parole board considers it safe to do so. If the board does not, he will remain in custody for life.

Grimson had been eligible for parole from 2023 and had been moved to a category C prison. He was transferred back to a category B prison after he was charged with the offences for which he has now been sentenced. He had been cleared to move to an open prison as a first step towards release.

Grimson denied the latest charges and claimed he was only standing trial as a tactic to stop him from being freed on parole. He wore a cream jumper in court and showed no emotion, according to the reporting. Judge Dugdale said it was extremely difficult for any court to accept that Grimson no longer poses a danger to the public.