Former Royal Navy Commander Convicted of Sexually Assaulting Junior Sailor

A former Royal Navy nuclear submarine commander has been convicted of sexually assaulting a junior sailor. The victim was left drunk and unable to remember the events, and was given cocaine by Cursiter. Cursiter denied the allegations but was found guilty by a court martial board.

A former Royal Navy nuclear submarine commander, Lieutenant Commander John Cursiter, has been convicted of sexually assaulting a junior sailor. The victim, who was left drunk and unable to remember the events, was taken to the officer's quarters where he was given cocaine.

Cursiter denied the allegations, but a court martial board found him guilty of sexual assault, false imprisonment, and possession of cocaine. The victim told the court that he woke up in the executive officer's bed with their hands touching and felt a sense of horror. He also reported that he was contemplating suicide after the incident. Cursiter, a former deputy commander of the nuclear-armed sub HMS Vanguard, quit the navy after his arrest.

Another former Royal Navy rating came forward to say he too had been sexually assaulted by Cursiter after a night of heavy drinking in 2013. Cursiter will be sentenced for the 2022 incidents in July and faces up to six months in prison. The sexual assaults followed a night out in Plymouth involving officers and submariners.

The victim told the court that he had never taken drugs in his life and that the incident made him question his trust in Cursiter. The court martial board found Cursiter guilty of all charges, including sexual assault, false imprisonment, and possession of cocaine. Cursiter's DNA was also found in his alleged victim's underwear. The victim's statement to the cleaner in the junior ratings mess at HMS Drake is also a testament to the severity of the incident.

The cleaner reported that the young submariner looked 'really rough' and was 'completely zoned out' after leaving Cursiter's quarters. He said: 'I think I have been raped.

' He repeated: 'He would not let me go. ' He was also crying about his girlfriend and said several times: 'I am not gay. ' Cursiter denied all six offences and was given bail until his sentencing





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Royal Navy Sexual Assault False Imprisonment Possession Of Cocaine Court Martial

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