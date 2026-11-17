An inquest reveals how John Perkins, a 66-year-old former Royal Marine, shot his wife Kathryn and himself after she announced her intent to leave him, following a history of severe domestic abuse in Exmouth.

A 66-year-old former Royal Marine, identified as John Perkins, killed his wife Kathryn, 67, before taking his own life at their home in Exmouth, Devon, on May 7 of last year. The tragic incident occurred after Kathryn informed her husband that she intended to leave him following decades of severe domestic abuse and controlling behavior.

Forensic Details of the Shooting Incident

Neighbours reported hearing a violent argument followed by two distinct gunshots at approximately 1:30 p.m. on the day of the tragedy. Victoria Woolsey, a neighbour present during the incident, testified that she heard a woman repeatedly crying for help before two separate bangs sounded. She described the first shot as loud and the second as slightly quieter, noting that silence followed immediately after.

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Police investigators recovered two legally held double-barrel shotguns from the property, with a single cartridge fired from each weapon. The inquest heard that Kathryn suffered a shotgun wound to the chest and a blunt force injury to her head, likely caused by the barrel or handle of a shotgun. John Perkins died from a self-inflicted wound to the head.

History of Violence and Firearms Access

The inquest at Exeter's County Hall revealed that John Perkins had been re-issued a firearms certificate despite a long and documented history of domestic violence. This history included controlling behavior, punching, headbutting, and strangling Kathryn during their near 50-year marriage. He had also physically assaulted their children, with one son arriving at school with a black eye, prompting social services to become involved.

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Specific incidents of violence included headbutting Kathryn on their honeymoon and punching her during a skiing holiday in 2010. Although Perkins attended anger-management sessions, he failed to complete the course. His sister-in-law, Barbara Daughters, described him as an egotistical bully who controlled the family, including restricting Kathryn's access to their single car to limit her mobility.

Triggering Event and Family Testimony

Weeks before her death, Kathryn had moved into the home of her sister, Barbara Daughters, to escape the abuse. She returned to the family bungalow on May 7 specifically to tell her husband that she wanted a divorce. This decision to leave appears to have been the immediate trigger for the lethal violence that followed.

Bradley Perkins, the couple's son, discovered the bodies after becoming concerned when neither parent answered their phones. He described the devastating scene, noting that his mother was found at the front entrance while his father lay nearby with the shotgun still under his arm. Bradley testified that he screamed for help and called 999, stating that his father had shot his mother.

Impact on Family and Ongoing Legal Review

Bradley Perkins told the inquest that his parents' marriage was unhappy, though he never witnessed his father hitting his mother directly. He described a household dominated by his father's temper and old-fashioned views, where Kathryn kept her suffering secret to protect their children. He noted that his mother had everything to live for and would have had a wonderful life with her sister.

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Barbara Daughters provided further insight into John Perkins' character, describing him as utterly selfish and violent. She revealed that Perkins had threatened to start charging her for renting out his wife like an owned item before the tragedy. The inquest continues to examine how a man with such a violent history was permitted to retain legal access to firearms despite repeated warnings and incidents of abuse.