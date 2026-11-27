Her dogs ate like kings, according to Darren McGrady.

Contact me with news and offers from other Future brandsand they each had an a la carte menu of rabbit, chicken, liver, beef, lamb, cabbage and rice,” he said.

“Someone would choose what they ate, so it would be ‘Right, Piper needs chicken and cabbage, Myth needs rabbit and a little rice. '". " He continued,"I always felt guilty for not picking up the 'corgi mess'—I didn't have time. The gardeners must have cursed me as I left their immaculate lawn littered with dog poo.

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"A 1959 photo shows Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip, Prince Charles and Princess Anne with the late Queen's corgi, Sugar, at Windsor Castle.ate to livewhen she would literally pull in, hang her tiara on the gate, and put on her headscarf and become Mummy or Granny," the former palace chef said. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands"Those meals where she went out to the hills, and Prince Philip was cooking the beef tenderloin on the grill,Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor.