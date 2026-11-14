Former Royal Chef Reveals How Queen Elizabeth Was 'Not So Much' Interested in One Area of Royal Life That Prince Philip Was Involved In

King Charles took after the late Duke of Edinburgh in this respect, says Darren McGrady.

Contact me with news and offers from other Future brandsroyal chef Darren McGrady,, “Oh, absolutely not! I was The Queen's chef for 11 years, and it was definitely different cooking for The Queen, particularly at"Prince Philip was the master there, and he'd come down and ask, ‘What have we got in the garden?

What's ready? Have we got any squash? Has any venison come through from the gamekeeper? ’ He was always interested in what food was available.

Also read Every Tuesday, This Chef Cooks Lunch for 100 People in Need Using Food Bank Ingredients

The Queen, not so much," McGrady said.

" rather than elaborate meals. "They didn't call them comfort foods, they were nursery foods. Foods that were served in the nursery, things they had growing up.

Advertisement

", cut into circles the size of an old English penny. Even at 97, she was still eating them every now and again.

"Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.