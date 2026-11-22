Darren McGrady shares how the 'terrible' chef needed some serious hand-holding in the kitchen.

Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands"I had weekends off with the princess, so I would leave her food in the fridge,” he shared during a live recording of the podcast in New York City last week.

McGrady said that he’d cook some of Diana’s favorites and include detailed microwaving instructions because otherwise, she wouldn’t know how to heat anything up.

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“I'd do the stuffed peppers that she loved, put cling film over the top and a little sticky note with the number two on,” he recalled. “That told the princess to take it out of the fridge, put it in the microwave, and press two.

”The former palace staffer added that Diana was so cooking-averse that if the princess"went into the fridge at any time, and there wasn't something with a little sticky note with a number on it, she wouldn't touch it; she'd close the fridge. That's how bad a cook she was.

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""One time, it was one Sunday, she had a friend come over and they decided to cook pasta and some spaghetti sauce,” McGrady shared. The duo “got chatting” and before they knew it, “the pasta boiled over, and it put the pilot lights out on the gas. ”got worried that she smelled gas later and called the Kensington Palace fire brigade, regaling McGrady with the story on Monday morning.

“Darren, you won’t believe it. I cooked at the weekend, but I nearly set the whole palace on fire! ” the former palace chef recalled Diana telling him.

“She said, 'I was so nervous I called the fire palace brigade and they all came over, but the best part was, I had 12 hunky firemen all to myself! '”Contact me with news and offers from other Future brandsA Royal Cookbook: Seasonal Recipes From Buckingham PalaceKristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor.

She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.