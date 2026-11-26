Julius F. Smith, a former royal butler and etiquette expert, evaluates UGGs, Jimmy Choo, and Christian Louboutin heels to determine which shoes signal true elegance.

Julius F. Smith, a former royal butler and founder of Regal Afternoon Tea, has released a detailed assessment of celebrity footwear to determine which brands truly represent elegance and social standing. The etiquette expert evaluated several high-profile shoe choices mentioned in recent media coverage, ranging from Taylor Swift's UGG boots to Zendaya's Christian Louboutin heels.

Julius F. Smith Critiques Taylor Swift's UGG Boots

Julius F. Smith explicitly stated that UGGs belong indoors and do not qualify as an elegant choice of footwear regardless of their price tag. He compared the boots to glorified slippers, questioning their hygiene and practicality for outdoor wear unless temperatures drop to minus 20 degrees. This critique emerged in the context of a Vanity Fair article written by May Jeong, which highlighted Swift's love for these boots as a defining trait of her character. Arielle Peppers, a classmate from Wyomissing Area Junior/Senior High School, went on record to discuss Swift's collection of UGGs while noting her own family could not afford them at the time. The former royal butler's comments align with the view that footwear choices often reveal more about a person's aspirations than their actual taste.

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Jimmy Choo and YSL Heels Deemed New Money Fashion

Julius F. Smith argued that Jimmy Choo has lost its exclusive prestige and now represents new money rather than established luxury. He noted that while the brand was once considered exclusive, it has become something almost everybody aspires to own, blurring the lines between a perfume house and a traditional shoemaker. The expert also criticized Yves Saint Laurent heels for their obvious logos on the heel, suggesting that spending £2,500 on shoes that advertise their manufacturer indicates a desire for external recognition. He believes that true elegance involves understated craftsmanship rather than walking advertisements for designer names. These assessments were made while referencing images of celebrities like Hailey Bieber and Elizabeth Hurley wearing these brands.

Crocs Are Absolutely Not Posh According to Expert

Julius F. Smith declared Crocs to be completely awful and not remotely posh, recommending they be kept within the privacy of one's own home. He acknowledged that while the footwear may be comfortable and practical, it lacks any sense of elegance suitable for public display. The former royal butler emphasized that even if a shoe is fashionable, it does not automatically confer status or sophistication in the eyes of traditional etiquette standards. This harsh verdict contrasts sharply with the popularity of the brand among various celebrities and the general public.

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Christian Louboutin Earns High Praise for Artistry

Julius F. Smith rated Christian Louboutin shoes as absolutely fabulous and almost works of art due to their signature red sole design. He praised the brand for its clever way of making products instantly recognizable without plastering a designer's name across the shoe. The expert believes these heels appeal to those who appreciate artistry and craftsmanship, making them a posh choice with a touch of glamour. This positive evaluation was made in reference to Zendaya wearing the shoes in Paris in June 2026. The distinction between loud branding and subtle, iconic design marks a significant difference in how the expert categorizes luxury.

Birkenstocks Lack Elegance Despite Their Popularity

Julius F. Smith stated that Birkenstocks are only suitable for people with foot problems who need comfort, rather than being a symbol of elegance. He acknowledged that the sandals may be fashionable now but refused to associate them with the high standards of posh footwear. This opinion was expressed while observing Kendall Jenner wearing the sandals in Los Angeles in February 2022. The former royal butler's stance reinforces the idea that comfort should not be confused with sophistication in formal social contexts.