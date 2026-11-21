Former AL Rookie of the Year Luis Gil has been cut loose by the New York Yankees, among 44 players who became free agents when their teams declined to offer 2027 contracts by the tender deadline

A 28-year-old right-hander, Gil was voted the American League’s top rookie in 2024 after going 15-7 with a 3.50 ERA in 29 starts. With a four-seam fastball that averaged 96.6 mph, he struck out 171 in 151 2/3 innings but walked a major league-high 77.

Sidelined by a lat strain for much of 2025, he went 4-1 with a 3.32 ERA in 11 starts. Gil spent much of 2026 in the minors and was sidelined by right shoulder inflammation, going 1-2 with a 4.61 ERA in four starts and five relief appearances for the Yankees.. The 36-year-old right-hander didn't pitch after Aug. 25 because of a partially torn ulnar collateral ligament. He said he would try to return from the injury without surgery.

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Cruz went 4-6 with a 3.13 ERA and two saves in 61 appearances last season. He struck out 67 batters and walked 32 in 54 2/3 innings. Washington right-hander Josiah Gray, a 2023 All-Star, also was cut loose. Gray, who turns 29 next month, was limited to two games in 2024 because of a torn ulnar collateral ligament, then was limited to three September appearances this year because of a right flexor strain.

He had been designated for assignment on Tuesday. All those players would have been eligible for arbitration had they been offered contracts but instead joined a market that included 183 players who became free agents after the World Series. Among players facing the tender deadline, first baseman/outfielder Gavin Sheets agreed to an $11 million, three-year contract with San Diego that allows him to earn $1.5 million annually in performance bonuses for plate appearances.

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The 2028 and 2029 seasons are $4 million player options that give him the right to terminate the deal and become a free agent. . , left-hander Taylor Saucedo and right-hander Sam Bachman .

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