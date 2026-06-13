Former Rockets star James Harden arrested, charged with unlawful carrying of weapon, ESPN reports

According to ESPN, the former Rockets player was arrested in Houston overnight when a handgun was allegedly observed in the seat of a car that Harden owns.

According to Harris County court records, Harden was taken into custody at 3:41 a.m. when a handgun was observed on the seat of a car Harden owns.

The gun was not holstered and was in plain view, per the records. Representatives for Harden did not immediately return messages. Cavaliers officials were gathering facts about the incident before making an official comment. Harden is potentially going to be a free agent at the end of the month.

He has a $42 million player option decision he must make by June 29, but only $13.3 million is guaranteed. It has been expected that Harden would opt out of the contract and sign a new multiyear deal to remain in Cleveland, where he was traded in February. Harden, 36, averaged 19.2 points and 5.5 assists during the playoff run in helping the Cavaliers reach the Eastern Conference finals.

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