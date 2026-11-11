Former Ripple CTO David Schwartz Sells 23M XRP and Nearly All Bitcoin and Ethereum Holdings

David Schwartz reduces his XRP holdings by 23 million tokens and nearly eliminates Bitcoin and Ethereum positions, citing strict risk management strategies.

David Schwartz, the former chief technology officer of Ripple, announced that he has sold 23 million of his former 26‑million‑token XRP position, leaving him with only about 3 million XRP. The sale also removed almost all of his other major crypto holdings, dropping Bitcoin from roughly 1,500 BTC to just 1 BTC and reducing Ethereum from about 40,000 ETH to a mere 6 ETH.

Schwartz disclosed the reductions on the social‑media platform X after a private review with his wife and a lawyer, who helped draft a written sales plan that was activated at least 30 days before any trades. He said the plan was triggered when new all‑time highs were reached, a strategy that reflects his extremely low risk tolerance.

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In 2025 alone, Schwartz traded about 2.5 million XRP, a transaction that generated roughly $1.7 million in capital‑gains taxes. The tax bill underscores the scale of the divestment and the significant financial exposure that remains, even after he has sold most of his digital assets.

Schwartz still retains substantial Ripple stock, which keeps him exposed to market risk. He has noted that he has not been buying XRP again for some time, focusing instead on a more conservative portfolio. The decision has sparked debate among XRP holders, many of whom are frustrated by the token's stagnant price and wonder whether Schwartz's large sales contributed to the downturn.

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The XRP community reaction intensified after Schwartz's statement that he reduced his XRP holdings by over 88 percent. Community members have called into question the relationship between insider trading activity and public market sentiment, highlighting the tension that exists when high‑profile executives adjust their portfolios.

Despite the controversy, Schwartz framed his actions as a disciplined approach to risk management rather than a speculative maneuver. By detailing his sales plan, he aims to reassure investors that his moves are methodical and rooted in long‑term financial stability.

The broader market has taken note of Schwartz's divestment. Analysts suggest that such large‑scale sales by former executives can influence sentiment, especially when it coincides with broader market weakness. As the Ripple ecosystem continues to evolve, stakeholders will watch closely to see whether the token's price can recover from the cumulative effect of both institutional and individual sell‑offs.