Former RFK Jr. adviser blames Susie Wiles for halting MAHA agenda

Calley Means says the MAHA agenda was halted due to former White House chief of staff Susie Wiles and her allies.

WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 06: White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles looks on as U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the news media as he departs on the South Lawn of the White House on October 06, 2026 in Washington, DC.

President Trump is traveling to Maryland to deliver remarks at the Tradepoint Atlantic industrial center in the Port of Baltimore. , said that the reason the “Make America Healthy Again” agenda didn’t move forward was because of former White House chief of staff Susie Wiles. Means resigned from the Trump administration last month.

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On Saturday, he went on Joe Rogan’s podcast and said that Wiles destroyed the MAHA movement, while also criticizing former White House deputy chief of staff James Blair. During the interview, Means said that before Wiles started working for President Donald Trump, she was one of the top lobbyists in the country.

“She spent her career taking money from Benjamin Netanyahu who she was a top consultant for,” Means told Rogan. “She was a top consultant for the pharmaceutical industry the pesticide industry. ” The former HHS adviser also said that Blair is a long-term political consultant who has taken money from the sugar industry. Means mentioned American pollster Tony Fabrizio, who he referred to as one of the most powerful people in the country and said is good friends with Wiles.

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“He is on the outside the whole time, and every single policy issue goes through him because he tells the team whether it’s politically appropriate to do based on his polling,” he said. “He takes money from almost every single industry we’re fighting against right now to this day,” Means said, later adding that the MAHA group in the White House was fighting to define what ultra-processed food was and to make school lunches healthier.

“Seventy percent of a child’s diet is ultra-processed food,” he said. “We need to define it. We need to figure out what to do there. It’s a widely popular promise from the administration.

He’s getting paid by Pepsi and giving political analysis that the juice isn’t worth the squeeze on doing policies like that. ” Wisconsin GOP Sen. Ron Johnson, who has been an advocate for the MAHA movement, went on Fox News on Saturday and encouraged viewers to watch the Rogan interview with Means.

“If there is a factual inaccuracy in what I said, send it to me in writing and I will vigorously correct and apologize for any misstatements,” Means said. “I will note that everything I said is substantiated by other senior officials.

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”In a separate post, Means said that if a lawsuit is filed, he wants Wiles, the lobbying group Ballard Partners, and consulting firm Continental StrategyHe also said that Wiles was planning to throw "Trump under the bus" and posted a picture of a lobbying report.

“Below is Susie’s stenographer sharing her leaks that it was not in fact Susie who was captured by Ballard, but the President,” he said. “Brian Ballard said in writing he didn’t lobby Susie or White House staff on glyphosate. Since Ballard’s disclosure below said he personally lobbied the White House in the quarter of the EO’s release, he is either lying or throwing President Trump under the bus. Which one is it @BalladFirm.

” Earlier this year, people in the MAHA crowd expressed frustration and anger after it was revealed that Trump signed an executive order to“We were banned from the event right after we criticized the EPA for approving two new PFAS pesticides,” health writer and filmmaker Kelly RyersonTurning Point USA podcast host and MAHA advocate Alexandra Voetberg shared a social media post that stated she was also banned. Selah Reed’s family first knew something was wrong when the 20-year-old missed a routine Saturday night call with her sister.

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