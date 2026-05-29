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Former Renton, WA youth pastor arrested on suspicion of child molestation

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Former Renton, WA youth pastor arrested on suspicion of child molestation
WaKing CountyRenton
📆5/29/2026 8:18 PM
📰fox13seattle
49 sec. here / 7 min. at publisher
📊News: 40% · Publisher: 59%

A former Renton, Washington youth pastor was arrested Wednesday, accused of child molestation and voyeurism involving a girl over the course of several years.

Former Highlands Community Church youth pastor Derek Nelson was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of second-degree child molestation and first-degree voyeurism. The charges stem from incidents during church functions involving a 13-year-old in April 2015 and a 17-year-old in February 2019.

Nelson was booked into the Thurston County Jail, and police urge anyone with information or who suspects they were a victim to contact detectives. A former Renton, Washington youth pastor was arrested Wednesday, accused of child molestation and voyeurism involving a girl over the course of several years. According to the Renton Police Department, detectives arrested Derek Nelson on Wednesday evening, as he was leaving work.

Nelson used to be a youth pastor at Highlands Community Church, and was arrested on suspicion of second-degree child molestation and first-degree voyeurism. Nelson is accused of molesting a 13-year-old in April 2015 and spying on a 17-year-old in February 2019. Both incidents occurred during church functions, police say. Authorities believe there are more victims.

Anyone with information on the crimes, or who believes they were a victim, is urged to contact Det. Scott Barfield atTop spots in Seattle to watch the World Cup

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