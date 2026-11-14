Former Referee Graham Scott Names Mikel Arteta Hardest Premier League Manager to Deal With

Retired referee Graham Scott has identified Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta as the most challenging figure to work with in English football, citing his constant pressure on officials and boundary-pushing behavior on the touchline as making match officiating extremely difficult.

Former Premier League referee Graham Scott catalogued Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta as the hardest manager to deal with in English soccer. But Arteta has also earned a reputation of being a passionate and, at times, overly spirited manager on the touchline who isn’t afraid to let his feelings known to referees, whether it’s fourth officials, linesmen or match referees.

Because of this, Scott told“Well, the trite answer is: all of them when they’re losing,” Scott said when asked who’s the most difficult manager to deal with.

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“The honest answer, I’m afraid—I know whatever I say at this point just gets me pelters—but it is Arteta. He is the hardest work.

“He really does push all the limits, all of the time. I don’t mind that in many ways; he’s trying to get a competitive advantage for his team. That’s fine. That’s part of his job.

And of course, he’s entitled to do it, and it’s for us to place them, but he does make your life extremely difficult.

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“He’s out of his box all the time. I watched him recently in Arsenal’s game against Everton, and every time Everton had the ball anywhere near the touchline on his side, he was like joining in the press. His toes are on the touchline.

“As fourth official, it’s a nightmare, because if you step forward and do anything about it, you’re being pedantic, being petty. He does get away with rather too much. The officials do need to be a bit tighter. And I was one of them who let him do that.

I’m not going to deny that.

“But he was just hard work. Really, really hard work all the time in a way that others tended to be hard workMikel Arteta is always animated. | James Gill/Danehouse/Getty Images It’s not only on the touchline that Arteta takes aim at referees. In the past, he’s described refereeing performances as “a disgrace” and catalogued others as “embarrassing” during post-match press conferences.

The Arsenal boss believes it’s his duty to put pressure on referees and defend the club when he thinks it has been wronged.back in 2023.

“Supporting my players, supporting my club, defending my people in the best possible way, and I do it time after time. And I do it not the way I feel but with the evidence and being as clear as possible. ” “We have a duty to express how we feel with the evidence that we have and the history of what happened,” Arteta added.

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“We have to really stand for our people, our values and what we are. ”the English FA didn’t overturn Max Dowman’s infamous Carabao Cup red card, a decision he vehemently disagreed with. Mikel Arteta recognized he could be better when it comes to his treatment of referees.

| Nick Potts/PA Images/Getty Images Nevertheless, the Spanish boss has also admitted he can sometimes take things too far when it comes to his treatment of referees, and in the past, he revealed he’s making an effort to “change. ” “Sometimes, when I look at myself and I'm so agitated, I think it can sometimes give an image that is not the best, mainly for the club,” Artetain 2023.

“Sometimes it's difficult with certain decisions when you are in the heat of the moment because you are representing the club, and you want to defend them. That’s what drives me. It's to defend the players, to defend the club. Nothing else.

” Arteta has also spoken out against referee abuse, especially online, saying it must be eradicated because it “certainly damages our sport. ” There’s no denying the passionate Arsenal boss can be a pest for referees. But still, after over 250 Premier League games and almost seven full seasons as Arsenal manager, Arteta has never been sent off for his touchline antics during his tenure with the Gunners.

Roberto Casillas is a writer for SI FC, focusing primarily on FC Barcelona, the Mexico National Team, Liga MX and all things Latin American football. Born and raised in Mexico City, he developed a deep passion for football from an early age and fell in love with Cruz Azul. The once future star of Mexican football still likes to showcase what’s left of his talent on the Sunday league pitch.

He’s also a big fan of the New England Patriots—so much so he moved to the region for four years—, Chicago Cubs and is a life-long Formula 1 follower. When he takes a break from sports, he enjoys traveling the world, watching the latest great TV show, going to concerts and spending plenty of time with friends and family.