Former Reds Closer Emilio Pagan Lands Surprising Deal With AL Contender

The news broke just after midnight on Wednesday morning.

Sep 1, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Emilio Pagan pitches in the ninth inning against the San Diego Padres at Great American Ball Park.

Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The Cincinnati Reds will have to look for a new closer in 2027 after Emilio Pagan agreed to a deal with the Detroit Tigers. , Pagan has agreed to a one-year, $11 million deal with Detroit. The move comes after the veteran reliever declined his $10 million player option with Cincinnati to become a free agent. The biggest surprise here is that Pagan only received a one-year deal.

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When he declined his option with the Reds, it seemed like he was looking for a multi-year contract, especially after putting together two strong seasons in Cincinnati. There is a chance Pagan's deal has an option in it, but there have been no reports of that as of 12:39 a.m. Eastern time on Wednesday morning. Pagan was one of Cincinnati's most reliable relievers over the last two seasons.

In 2025, he recorded 32 saves while posting a 2.88 ERA across 70 appearances. The right-hander followed that up with another solid season in 2026, finishing with a 3.38 ERA and 25 saves in 45 appearances. He also dealt with a hamstring injury that kept him sidelined for nearly two months. After returning from the injured list, Pagan was outstanding.

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He posted a 1.88 ERA over his final 30 appearances and converted all 19 of his save opportunities during that stretch. Cincinnati Reds pitcher Emilio Pagán pitches in the ninth inning of the MLB game between the San Diego Padres and Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Wednesday, September 2, 2026.

| USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect It is certainly interesting that Pagan decided to leave Cincinnati for just $1 million more on a one-year contract. There is a possibility that Pagan simply wanted to play for a team he believes has a better chance of winning in 2027. That is only speculation, but it would make some sense. The Reds are coming off a disappointing 75-87 season and have plenty of questions to answer this offseason.

Cincinnati has holes throughout its roster, and there is no guarantee the team will be competing for a playoff spot next season. Perhaps Pagan believes Detroit gives him a better opportunity to compete for a championship at this stage of his career. Of course, we don't know whether the Reds made an offer to bring Pagan back after he declined his option. It is also possible that Detroit was simply the best opportunity available to him.

Now the Reds have another hole to fill this offseason. They need to find someone capable of handling the ninth inning, whether that comes from within the organization or through free agency. Pagan was a good pitcher for the Reds, but committing significant money to a soon-to-be 36-year-old reliever would have carried some risk. Cincinnati has too many other needs to address this offseason.

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Still, seeing him sign for just one year and $11 million makes his departure a little more interesting. Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.