Hugh Hewitt suggested the president could cement his legacy by issuing the pardon to over a million undocumented immigrants.

A former adviser to President Ronald Reagan appealed to President Donald Trump Tuesday to use his pardoning power to give relief to over a million immigrants without legal status.

In an op-ed for Fox News, Hugh Hewitt, who also served within the Nixon administration, called the potential move a "golden touch" for Trump, which would give some relief to undocumented immigrants fearing deportation. Trump himself floated the idea of a deal with Democrats on immigration reform during an interview with CBS' 60 Minutes following the midterms, but he has faced pushback from his MAGA base and senior administration officials over their fears of an amnesty for immigrants without criminal charges or convictions.

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"He can pardon undocumented immigrants for any federal crimes they might have committed. That’s different, however, from legalizing their status, which raises different issues," Ilya Somin, law professor at George Mason University, told Newsweek.

"In any event, I highly doubt he would actually do anything like this. He has a history of sometimes suggesting pro-immigrant policies, but almost never actually acting on any of them.

On the other hand, he repeatedly DOES act on all kinds of cruel anti-immigrant impulses.

" Newsweek reached out to Hewitt and the White House for comment Tuesday afternoon. What Is Hugh Hewitt Proposing? Hewitt's proposal is not for a mass amnesty, but for a selective program of pardons for a particular group of people while ensuring potential immigrants did not think they could head to the U.S. and overstay their visas without facing consequences.

In his op-ed, Hewitt said that those who entered the country illegally, returned after deportation, or overstayed a visa could be eligible for a presidential pardon. Other criteria could include those who have been continuously in the U.S. before January 2020, have sustained employment and have paid taxes. Hewitt also suggested the group could be initially narrowed to parents of U.S. citizens, and that Trump would not need to wait for Congress to act.

"Such an act of presidential mercy would be unprecedented—without a parallel mass grant of grace in American history—and it would be approved of by supermajorities of Americans and certain to be counted among his greatest achievements as president by citizens of all political persuasions who have long desired an actual breakthrough on this stalemated front," Hewitt wrote. He suggested that White House Counsel Will Scharf write up a selection of options for the president to consider.

Jeremy Beck, co-president of the immigration reform group NumbersUSA, told Newsweek that Hewitt was seriously misreading election polling.

"Americans are concerned about how immigration enforcement has been carried out, but they want credible enforcement," he said. "You get better enforcement by shifting the emphasis to the workplace and the point of hire. That would be effective and boring -- exactly what a majority of Americans want.

" Beck said midterm voters were most worried about their economic security and that an interior immigration enforcement strategy focused on workplaces, audits and the E-Verify system for checking worker eligibility was "most consistent" with that mandate. "Offering a pardon to millions of people who are already here illegally sends exactly the wrong message to the smugglers and cartels who prey on economic migrants, especially when Congress has failed to close the loopholes they exploited during the last crisis," Beck said.

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Could Trump Actually Pardon Undocumented Immigrants? Trump has broad constitutional authority to issue pardons, but using that power to protect undocumented immigrants from deportation would likely raise more complicated legal questions. Article II of the Constitution gives presidents the power to grant pardons for "Offenses against the United States.

" The Supreme Court has interpreted that authority expansively, including allowing presidents to pardon entire classes of people rather than requiring clemency to be granted individually. That means Trump could potentially pardon federal immigration crimes committed by a defined group of undocumented immigrants. Legal scholar Jason A. Cade previously argued in 2024 that presidential pardons raise distinctive constitutional questions in immigration cases because the pardon power comes directly from Article II and has historically been protected from congressional interference.

Cade told Newsweek Tuesday that a mass pardon would be interesting and unprecedented.

"In fact, it is so unprecedented that the exact effectiveness down the road is a little hard to predict," he said. "Arguably a broad enough pardon would remove any civil penalties related to immigration violations.

However, no pardon can confer status on undocumented immigrants," Cade said. Entering the United States illegally can be prosecuted as a federal misdemeanor, while illegally reentering after removal can constitute a felony.

However, a pardon would not necessarily give its recipients legal status or an automatic right to remain in the country. In other words, pardoning an immigrant for a federal offense does not itself grant that person a green card or another lawful immigration status—something which has been floated before and referred to as an amnesty.

"The president can certainly pardon illegal immigrants for any crimes they have committed, but that does not protect them from deportation because they still would not have any legal status, which the president cannot provide through the pardon power," David Bier, director of immigration studies at the libertarian Cato Institute, told Newsweek Tuesday. "Illegal immigrants would still be here illegally with no right to live or work here, so the proposal protects them against criminal prosecutions for entering or reentering illegally but does nothing to protect them from deportation.

" Reagan's Immigration Legacy Hewitt served within the Reagan administration, which did oversee a widespread amnesty in 1986, as part of wider immigration reforms. The Immigration Reform and Control Act combined tougher enforcement and employer sanctions—something current policy critics have called for under the second Trump administration—with legalization for qualifying undocumented immigrants.

"The legalization provisions in this act will go far to improve the lives of a class of individuals who now must hide in the shadows, without access to many of the benefits of a free and open society," Reagan said in a statement at the time. "Very soon many of these men and women will be able to step into the sunlight and, ultimately, if they choose, they may become Americans.

" While not without its issues and critics, the legislation was seen as a major milestone in U.S. immigration policy, allowing around 2.7 million immigrants to obtain legal permanent residence, or a green card. Playing to this legacy may appeal to the current president, who has often framed himself as the most consequential resident of the White House when it comes to major policy areas—from the economy to foreign relations.

With immigration one of his key focuses across both terms, it remains to be seen if he will seek to leave a lasting mark on the issue. Would Trump See Support for a Mass Pardon?

While those within his administration and more conservative Republicans in Congress might push back against any leniency for those who once crossed the U.S. border illegally or stayed after their visa lapsed, Trump himself has mentioned on multiple occasions that he would be willing to work on a deal to help this group if they have not committed other offenses. What could push him to act is public support for Hewitt's idea.

In his 60 Minutes interview, Trump said he felt voters thought his immigration policies had been "too tough," showing he understands Americans are paying attention to how his administration tackles immigration. Polls have also consistently shown that many Americans want to see pathways to legal status or even citizenship for long-term undocumented immigrants. Bier said voters might support a mass pardon, but "it would not resolve the biggest issues in the immigration debate.

" "In any case, the Supreme Court has already said that for as long as he is in office, the president can choose how to prioritize immigrants for deportation, how many immigrants to target, and the like, which is what Biden did," Bier said. "But Trump is not using any of his existing power to protect any immigrants from deportation, so I’m skeptical he would act on this idea.

"The alternatives are for Congress to change the law, or the president to change how he’s enforcing the law. " Newsweek’s reporters and editors used Martyn, our AI assistant, to produce this story. Learn more about Martyn here.

Contact Newsweek editors on this story: Jason Lemon and Edward T. CumminsIn an op-ed for Fox News, Hugh Hewitt, who also served within the Nixon administration, called the potential move a"golden touch" for Trump, which would give some relief to undocumented immigrantsfollowing the midterms, but he has faced pushback from his MAGA base and senior administration officials over their fears of an amnesty for"He can pardon undocumented immigrants for any federal crimes they might have committed. That’s different, however, from legalizing their status, which raises different issues," Ilya Somin, law professor at George Mason University, told.

"In any event, I highly doubt he would actually do anything like this. He has a history of sometimes suggesting pro-immigrant policies, but almost never actually acting on any of them.

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On the other hand, he repeatedly DOES act on all kinds of cruel anti-immigrant impulses.

"Hewitt's proposal is not for a mass amnesty, but for a selective program of pardons for a particular group of people while ensuring potential immigrants did not think they could head to the U.S. and overstay their visas without facing consequences. In his op-ed, Hewitt said that those who entered the country illegally, returned after deportation, or overstayed a visa could be eligible for a presidential pardon.

Other criteria could include those who have been continuously in the U.S. before January 2020, have sustained employment and have paid taxes. Hewitt also suggested the group could be initially narrowed to parents of U.S. citizens, and that Trump would not need to wait for Congress to act.

"Such an act of presidential mercy would be unprecedented—without a parallel mass grant of grace in American history—and it would be approved of by supermajorities of Americans and certain to be counted among his greatest achievements as president by citizens of all political persuasions who have long desired an actual breakthrough on this stalemated front," Hewitt wrote. "Americans are concerned about how immigration enforcement has been carried out, but they want credible enforcement," he said.

"You get better enforcement by shifting the emphasis to the workplace and the point of hire. That would be effective and boring -- exactly what a majority of Americans want.

" Beck said midterm voters were most worried about their economic security and that an interior immigration enforcement strategy focused on workplaces, audits and the E-Verify system for checking worker eligibility was"most consistent" with that mandate. "Offering a pardon to millions of people who are already here illegally sends exactly the wrong message to the smugglers and cartels who prey on economic migrants, especially when Congress has failed to close the loopholes they exploited during the last crisis," Beck said.

Trump has broad constitutional authority to issue pardons, but using that power to protect undocumented immigrants from deportation would likely raise more complicated legal questions. Article II of the Constitution gives presidents the power to grant pardons for"Offenses against the United States.

" The Supreme Court has interpreted that authority expansively, including allowing presidents to pardon entire classes of people rather than requiring clemency to be granted individually.that presidential pardons raise distinctive constitutional questions in immigration cases because the pardon power comes directly from Article II and has historically been protected from congressional interference. Tuesday that a mass pardon would be interesting and unprecedented.

"In fact, it is so unprecedented that the exact effectiveness down the road is a little hard to predict," he said. "Arguably a broad enough pardon would remove any civil penalties related to immigration violations.

However, no pardon can confer status on undocumented immigrants," Cade said. Entering the United States illegally can be prosecuted as a federal misdemeanor, while illegally reentering after removal can constitute a felony.

However, a pardon would not necessarily give its recipients legal status or an automatic right to remain in the country. In other words, pardoning an immigrant for a federal offense does not itself grant that person a green card or another lawful immigration status—something which has been floated before and referred to as an amnesty.

"The president can certainly pardon illegal immigrants for any crimes they have committed, but that does not protect them from deportation because they still would not have any legal status, which the president cannot provide through the pardon power," David Bier, director of immigration studies at the libertarian Cato Institute, told"Illegal immigrants would still be here illegally with no right to live or work here, so the proposal protects them against criminal prosecutions for entering or reentering illegally but does nothing to protect them from deportation. "Hewitt served within the Reagan administration, which did oversee a widespread amnesty in 1986, as part of wider immigration reforms.

The Immigration Reform and Control Act combined tougher enforcement and employer sanctions—something current policy critics have called for under the second Trump administration—with legalization for qualifying undocumented immigrants.

"The legalization provisions in this act will go far to improve the lives of a class of individuals who now must hide in the shadows, without access to many of the benefits of a free and open society," Reagan said in a statement at the time. "Very soon many of these men and women will be able to step into the sunlight and, ultimately, if they choose, they may become Americans.

" While not without its issues and critics, the legislation was seen as a major milestone in U.S. immigration policy, allowing around 2.7 million immigrants to obtain legal permanent residence, or a green card. Playing to this legacy may appeal to the current president, who has often framed himself as the most consequential resident of the White House when it comes to major policy areas—from the economy to foreign relations.

With immigration one of his key focuses across both terms, it remains to be seen if he will seek to leave a lasting mark on the issue. While those within his administration and more conservative Republicans in Congress might push back against any leniency for those who once crossed the U.S. border illegally or stayed after their visa lapsed, Trump himself has mentioned on multiple occasions that he would be willing to work on a deal to help this group if they have not committed other offenses.interview, Trump said he felt voters thought his immigration policies had been"too tough," showing he understands Americans are paying attention to how his administration tackles immigration.

Bier said voters might support a mass pardon, but"it would not resolve the biggest issues in the immigration debate.

" "In any case, the Supreme Court has already said that for as long as he is in office, the president can choose how to prioritize immigrants for deportation, how many immigrants to target, and the like, which is what Biden did," Bier said. "But Trump is not using any of his existing power to protect any immigrants from deportation, so I’m skeptical he would act on this idea.

"The alternatives are for Congress to change the law, or the president to change how he’s enforcing the law. "