Former RAF Control Tower Converted into Stunning £900,000 Home

A former RAF control tower has been transformed into a unique four-bedroom family home, boasting stunning panoramic views of the Yorkshire countryside. The property, which is on the market for £900,000, was originally constructed in 1943 by the nearby RAF base and played a crucial part in World War Two.

An RAF control tower which was used in bombing raids against Nazi Germany has been renovated into a stunning four-bedroom house on the market for £900,000.

The unique family home in Tholthorpe, North Yorkshire, was originally constructed in 1943 by the nearby RAF base. RAF Tholthorpe played a crucial part in World War Two with aircrafts operating from the base taking part in important raids such as the Battle of Berlin. Following the end of the war, the station was closed and the distinctive building served a variety of agricultural and industrial uses.

In the 1980s the airfield is believed to have been used for private flying before planning permission was granted to convert the control room into a private residence. The current owners spent years tastefully renovating the property while preserving its historic features. This includes aluminium double-glazed windows and doors which have been installed in keeping with the appearance of the original Crittall designs.

Meanwhile, new kitchens and bathrooms have been added to make a modern family home. The unique family home in Tholthorpe, North Yorkshire, was originally constructed in 1943 by the nearby RAF base before it was tastefully renovated by its current owners Upstairs there is a living room-kitchen-diner which boasts a cosy log burner and access to a wrap-around balcony The property has four bedrooms - three on the ground floor and one on the first floor.

The property is an upside-down house with three of the four bedrooms on the ground as well as a kitchen and living room. Upstairs there is a second living room-kitchen-diner, which could be used as a self-contained Airbnb apartment, which boasts a cosy log burner and access to a wrap-around balcony. There is also a further bedroom, study and bathroom on the first floor.

The roof of the house has an observation tower where the RAF flag is still proudly flown. It also enjoys stunning panoramic views of the Yorkshire countryside. Outside, the home benefits from beautiful, enclosed grounds which include a double garage. It also has a vegetable garden, good sized lawn, and outdoor kitchen with an adjacent patio.

The Control Tower is around 15 minutes' walk from the pretty village of Tholthorpe and 12 miles north of York. The roof of the house has an observation tower where the RAF flag is still proudly flown. It also enjoys stunning panoramic views of the Yorkshire countryside RAF jets at the base during the World War Two.

RAF Tholthorpe played a crucial part in World War Two with aircrafts operating from the base taking part in important raids such as the Battle of Berlin. A commemorative plaque, donated by a group of ex-servicemen more than twenty-five years ago, remains proudly displayed on the building today Its nearest train station is a roughly 20-minute drive away which has direct access to both Leeds and York.

Over the years, the owners have welcomed visits from former servicemen and relatives connected to RCAF Tholthorpe, helping to preserve and share the stories associated with this special place. A commemorative plaque, donated by a group of ex-servicemen more than twenty-five years ago, remains proudly displayed on the building today. The Control Tower represents a rare opportunity to acquire not simply a house, but a home of genuine historical significance, according to the listing





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RAF Control Tower Unique Family Home Historic Property North Yorkshire Yorkshire Countryside

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Historic RAF Control Tower Transformed into Exclusive Family Home for £900,000A former RAF control tower from World War II, located in Tholthorpe, North Yorkshire, has been meticulously renovated into a distinctive four-bedroom residence now listed at £900,000. The structure, originally built in 1943, served a vital role during the war, with aircraft from the adjacent RAF Tholthorpe participating in key operations including the Battle of Berlin. After the station's closure, the building underwent various agricultural and industrial uses before gaining planning permission in the 1980s for residential conversion. Current owners have preserved historic elements such as Crittall-style aluminum windows while introducing modern kitchens, bathrooms, and an open-plan living area. The property features an upside-down layout with three ground-floor bedrooms, a kitchen, and living room, plus an upstairs living room-kitchen-diner with balcony access that could serve as a separate apartment. A roof observation tower still flies the RAF flag and offers sweeping countryside views. The grounds include a double garage, vegetable garden, lawn, and outdoor kitchen. The home lies about 15 minutes' walk from Tholthorpe village and 12 miles north of York, with a train station 20 minutes away providing links to Leeds and York. A commemorative plaque from ex-servicemen remains on site, and the owners have hosted visitors with ties to the base, underscoring the property's historical resonance. The listing emphasizes it as a rare chance to own a dwelling of genuine heritage importance.

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