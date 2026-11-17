Former BBC Radio 1 DJ Lisa l'Anson, 61, has begun a relationship with composer Sacha Puttnam, 60, following the end of her long marriage to Amos Pizzey.

Former BBC Radio 1 DJ Lisa l'Anson has officially entered a new chapter in her personal life by beginning a romantic relationship with composer Sacha Puttnam. This development follows the dissolution of her 30-year marriage to Amos Pizzey, marking a significant transition for the 61-year-old broadcaster.

Lisa l'Anson and Sacha Puttnam PDA in Mayfair

Lisa l'Anson and Sacha Puttnam, 60, were recently photographed displaying public affection while out for a shopping trip in the affluent Mayfair district. The couple, who have been linked since March, appeared comfortable and close, with Puttnam leaning in to kiss l'Anson as they held hands during their outing. This visual confirmation of their relationship follows social media hints from March, where l'Anson responded to a fan's inquiry about her happiness with the message 'Yes my girl... Very.' The pair's reunion comes shortly after l'Anson revealed in August that she had split from her husband, Amos Pizzey, ending a union that spanned three decades.

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Sacha Puttnam's Music Career and Background

Sacha Puttnam is the son of Oscar-winning director Lord David Puttnam, whose cinematic portfolio includes the acclaimed film Chariots Of Fire. Before establishing himself as a film composer, Puttnam was a founding member of the rock band Bush alongside his best friend Gavin Rossdale. He left the group in 1988, a decision he later referred to as his 'biggest money mistake' in a 2021 interview. Rossdale and Bush went on to sell over 50 million records, becoming the number one band in America, Australia, and South America by 1994. Puttnam returned to tour with them in 1999 for a salary of £900 a month, but had since pivoted to writing and scoring music for numerous prestigious films.

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Amos Pizzey's Pop Heritage and Business Ventures

Lisa l'Anson's ex-husband, Amos Pizzey, brings a distinct legacy to his own history, having joined the pop group Culture Club at the age of 14. He and l'Anson married in the 1990s at the height of her broadcasting success and share a daughter together. Pizzey also has a son from a previous relationship. The couple's family history is notable for its connection to social activism, as Pizzey's mother, the author Erin Pizzey, founded the pioneering domestic violence shelter Refuge. Prior to their relocation to the United States, Pizzey was a founding partner of the Met Bar, a popular London venue during the 'Cool Britannia' era. After moving to the US, he founded the internet company Talenthouse.

Lisa l'Anson's Radio 1 Controversy and TV Career

Before her personal life took a new direction, l'Anson was known for her high-energy persona on BBC Radio 1, which occasionally led to on-air incidents. During the height of rave culture in the 1990s, Radio 1 presenters would relocate to Ibiza in August. On one notable occasion, l'Anson's breakfast show began while she was still partying at Manumission, one of Ibiza's most infamous nightclubs. Following this incident, she received a final warning, had her wages docked, and was forced to issue a formal apology to her colleagues and crew members. Six months later, she departed the station by amicable agreement, subsequently transitioning into reality television with appearances in Celebrity Big Brother in 2005 and Extreme Celebrity Detox in 2007.