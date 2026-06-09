Former Qatar Women's Soccer Captain Fatma Al‑Ghanim Discusses Her Tribeca Short on Breaking Arab Sports Taboos

Fatma Al‑Ghanim, the ex‑captain of Qatar's women's national football team, speaks about her new Tribeca short film that confronts trauma and taboos in Arab sports, highlighting the personal and cultural challenges she faced and the broader impact on gender equality in the region's athletic community.

Fatma Al-Ghanim, Former Qatar Women’s Soccer Captain, on Her Tribeca Short About Breaking Taboos in Arab Sports: ‘I Couldn’t Avoid Dealing With This Trauma Anymore’ U.K. Detective Drama Series ‘Death in Benidorm,’ Brazil’s ‘Emergency 53’ to Bow at Italian Global Series FestivalSigurjón “Joni” Sighvatsson co-founded Propaganda Films with Steve Golin in 1986, building it into a powerhouse that produced hit TV shows such as “Twin Peaks” and “Beverly Hills 90210” and — as the one-time producer of one-third of all music videos in the United States — early works by Zack Snyder, Spike Jonze, Gore Verbinski, Michael Bay and David Fincher.

Channing Tatum, Gemma Chan Sundance Winner 'Josephine' Lands Indian Subcontinent Rights With Fragrant Nature Film Creations Sighvatsson, who is also majority owner of Scandinavian distributor Scanbox Entertainment and founder of Palomar Pictures, also produced David Lynch’s Palme d’Or winner “Wild at Heart” and Julian Schnabel’s groundbreaking “Basquiat. ” His “collaborations with filmmakers like Nicolas Winding Refn and Jim Sheridan — as well as artists like Douglas Gordon and Philippe Parreno — have yielded cult classics that continue to exert a powerful influence on younger filmmakers around the world,” according to a statement.

“Characterized by a deeply European perspective but immersed in the workings of the industry in the United States, Sigurjón ‘Joni’ Sighvatsson shaped a true ‘politique du producteur,’ allowing artists such as David Lynch to create their works in complete freedom and supporting authors such as Kathryn Bigelow to make some of the most personal films of her career,” said Locarno artistic director Giona A. Nazzaro in the statement. “His instinct as a producer profoundly influenced the course of ’90s cinema, while his attitude of favoring originality and independence as a principle made him a point of reference for a whole generation of filmmakers who looked to Sighvatsson’s work as a model of audacity, integrity, creativity, and vision,” he added.

Previous winners of the Locarno award include French producer Marianne Slot and U.S. producers Jason Blum and Stacey Sher. Pawel Pawlikowski, Lukas Dhont, Rodrigo Sorogoyen Among 4,700 Signatories of Open Letter Sounding Alarm Ahead of Cannes Over Planned EU Film Funding Overhaul ‘Fatherland’ Trailer: Sandra Hüller Embarks on a Father-Daughter Road Trip Across Post-War Germany in Pawel Pawlikowski’s Cannes BreakoutRobb Report





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Fatma Al‑Ghanim Tribeca Shorts Arab Sports Gender Equality Qatar Women's Football Sports Documentary

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