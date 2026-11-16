Quinn Rawson faces organized retail theft charges for alleged Home Depot shoplifting. The former officer denies intent, citing ADHD, while certification cases remain open.

Former Puyallup Police officer Quinn Rawson, 31, has been formally charged with second-degree organized retail theft by Pierce County prosecutors. The arrest report details a pattern of alleged shoplifting at a local Home Depot store, specifically targeting tools and building supplies over a six-week period in late 2023.

Core Details Of The Alleged Shoplifting Scheme

Court documents accuse Rawson of stealing $1,665.63 worth of merchandise across sixteen separate visits to the Home Depot located on 35th Avenue Southeast. The alleged incidents spanned from September 3 through November 2, involving a technique known as "skip-scanning." This method involves deliberately scanning and paying for only a portion of the items placed in a shopping cart while walking out with the rest.

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Investigators noted that Rawson often paid for some items at the self-checkout register but left the store with other goods that did not appear on his receipts. Surveillance footage reviewed by loss prevention staff confirmed that merchandise was frequently removed without proper payment. One specific incident on September 16 involved Rawson paying for a DeWalt saw and one blade while leaving with a second blade and a battery, resulting in a documented loss of $364.

Employee Confrontations And Suspect Statements

The allegations escalated after store employees confronted Rawson about missing items. A Home Depot employee reported that on September 26, she inspected a Milwaukee rolling tool drawer Rawson had brought to the register. She found organizers and hooks inside that were not listed as returns. Rawson became upset during the inspection, insisting the items were returns, but store verification confirmed they were not.

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When confronted by detectives, Rawson denied intentionally stealing the goods. He attributed his actions to distractions and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). According to the arrest report, Rawson stated, "I get distracted talking to people all the time," and later told investigators he lacked attention to detail. He questioned why employees did not simply stop him or inform him of missed items, claiming he believed the merchandise had already been paid for.

Employment Termination And Certification Implications

Rawson's professional status with the Puyallup Police Department was compromised long before his arrest. He joined the department in April 2024 after previously working for the Lakewood Police Department. The arrest report indicates he was placed on administrative leave in May 2024 and was subsequently fired in September.

The Washington State Criminal Justice Training Commission confirmed that two open intake-phase cases are currently underway regarding Rawson. These administrative proceedings could potentially result in the revocation of his law enforcement certification. The commission is reviewing the circumstances surrounding his departure and the subsequent criminal charges filed against him.

Jail Booking And Potential Legal Penalties

Pierce County prosecutors officially charged Rawson with one count of second-degree organized retail theft on November 12. The charge encompasses the total value of the alleged thefts across the sixteen incidents. If convicted, Rawson faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison.

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Rawson was arrested at his home on November 11 and booked into the Pierce County Jail. He was released on his own recognizance following the booking. During his interview, Rawson offered to return the items if provided with a list, though he maintained that he did not intend to commit theft. Puyallup Police Chief Scott Engle has been contacted for additional comments regarding the circumstances of Rawson's termination and the ongoing criminal investigation.