Former Prison Watchdog Chair Sentenced for Smuggling Drugs, Phones and Engaging in In{mate Relationships at Liverpool Jail"}???, but rewrite without quotes: : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : :

Helen Spree, ex‑chair of the Independent Monitoring Board at Walton Prison, abused her privileged access to smuggle contraband and conduct sexual relationships with three inmates, leading to multiple conspiracy convictions and a high‑profile sentencing.

Helen Spree, a 63‑year‑old former chair of the Independent Monitoring Board at Walton Prison in Liverpool, was sentenced after a spectacular breach of the trust placed in her voluntary role.

As head of the board, Spree was authorised to carry a set of prison keys and to visit inmates at any hour, a privilege intended to allow her to inspect conditions and ensure that prisoners were treated in a just and humane manner. Instead, she turned that access into a conduit for illicit activity, smuggling contraband and cultivating intimate relationships with three incarcerated men.

The court heard that she described herself as "the prison version of Deliveroo" because of the frequency with which she delivered phones, chargers, tobacco, cigarette papers and even cash deposits into the jail. Her conduct extended beyond the physical delivery of goods; she exchanged explicit messages and images, shared sensitive operational information about searches and disciplinary matters, and even professed love to one of the inmates she was aiding.

The three men involved were Thomas Porterfield, 44, convicted murderer Dylan Westall, 35, and a third inmate whose identity remains protected by law. Westall, serving a life term for the 2017 manslaughter of 17‑year‑old James Meadows, was identified as the primary liaison in the smuggling network. Evidence revealed that his brother, Michael Westall, 28, assisted Helen Spree by passing phones, chargers, tobacco and cigarette papers into the prison and that Spree transferred two £100 deposits into Dylan Westall's prison account.

Detailed forensic analysis of Spree's seized diary and mobile phone showed a pattern of regular telephone calls, FaceTime sessions and text messages with the three prisoners from December 2019 to August 2021. The messages included not only personal flirtations and sexually explicit content but also criticism of the criminal‑justice system and requests for contraband, illustrating a profound abuse of her privileged position.

Following an investigation sparked by 78 reports of Spree's over‑familiarity with inmates, she was arrested in August 2021 while visiting Walton Prison. A subsequent search of her home uncovered pillows embroidered with Westall's likeness, further evidencing the inappropriate nature of the relationships. In court, Spree pleaded guilty to misconduct in a public office, six counts of conspiracy to convey List A and B articles (cannabis and mobile phones) into a prison, and three counts of conspiracy to supply cannabis.

The co‑defendants - Porterfield, Westall, Michael Westall and the unnamed inmate - also admitted to similar conspiracy charges. All parties await sentencing, which underscores the critical importance of rigorous oversight within independent monitoring boards, whose members are volunteers granted unrestricted access to prisons in order to safeguard inmate welfare. The case serves as a stark reminder that the independence and authority granted to monitoring board members must be matched by stringent vetting and ongoing supervision.

While volunteers undergo a year‑long induction and security training and are subject to the same background checks as prison staff, this scandal highlights potential gaps in monitoring and the need for reinforced safeguards to prevent the exploitation of such positions for personal gain. The Independent Monitoring Board system, which operates across England and Wales in partnership with the Ministry of Justice, is designed to ensure that prison conditions remain fair, just and humane, and incidents like this threaten public confidence in the integrity of that oversight mechanism





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Prison Corruption Independent Monitoring Board Contraband Smuggling Sexual Misconduct Legal Proceedings

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