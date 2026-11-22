Former White House press secretary Katie Zacharia blamed Republicans for their midterm collapse, saying they lack offensive instincts, while also agreeing with Trump on refusing to forgive enemies.

Former White House Press Secretary Katie Zacharia delivered a stark critique of the Republican Party following the Democrats' historic midterm victories, asserting that the GOP suffers from a fundamental lack of offensive instincts necessary to secure electoral wins. Speaking to The Free Press, Zacharia offered a blunt assessment of the party's collapse, directly addressing the reasons behind the loss of nine Senate seats and at least 50 House seats to Democratic challengers earlier this month.

Zacharia argued that while Democratic candidates often lack persuasiveness, they successfully leveraged strong public sentiment against Donald Trump to drive voter turnout. She explicitly stated that Republicans are terrible at playing offense and simply are not good at winning, suggesting that the party lacks the strategic machinery required to counteract the intense political climate that favored their opponents. This commentary marks a significant internal reckoning for the GOP as they analyze the factors contributing to their recent electoral defeat.

Also read Katie Zacharia Says She Was ‘Not Fired’ As White House Press Secretary

Despite her harsh critique of the party strategy, Zacharia clarified that she harbors no ill will toward her former boss, President Donald Trump. She emphasized that her relationship with the President remains strong and that she has no intention of revealing any damaging secrets about the White House, stating there is simply nothing terrible to write. In fact, she boasted about the positive impact Trump has had on her public profile, noting that he made her famous and that the surge in opportunities requires her to hire an assistant just to keep track of all the attention.

Zacharia's tenure as Press Secretary was notably brief, lasting only five days in October before she departed the role amidst controversy. Her exit followed a rocky performance before the White House press corps and ongoing questions regarding her legal credentials. Trump publicly acknowledged her decision to leave, telling reporters that he had advised her to reconsider but respected her choice, saying she did not have to do the job if she did not want to. Despite the short duration of her service, she reportedly remains aligned with the President on many social and political issues.

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A significant point of alignment between Zacharia and Trump emerged regarding their views on forgiveness and political adversaries. Earlier in the month, during an interview on CBS's 60 Minutes, Trump told correspondent Ross Douthat that he could not forgive his political enemies, even in the afterlife, because he genuinely hates some of them. Zacharia echoed this sentiment in her interview, explaining that she finds it difficult to pray for those who have harmed her, rejecting calls from friends to show mercy in favor of a desire for retribution and justice.

Zacharia told The Free Press that she respects Trump for his honesty about his feelings, noting that his perspective reflects a common human emotion. She recounted that when friends suggested she pray for her enemies, she refused, asserting that justice belongs to the Lord and that seeing retribution for those who cause harm is a natural and acceptable desire. This candid admission underscores the deep personal and philosophical connection she maintains with the President despite her brief and tumultuous time in his administration.

The former Press Secretary's comments on religion and forgiveness have drawn sharp criticism from Democratic strategists who view the stance as hypocritical given the GOP's frequent appeals to Christian values. Kaivan Shroff, a Democratic strategist, told Fox News Digital that Zacharia's casual agreement with Trump on not praying for enemies is surprisingly at odds with traditional Christian teachings. Shroff pointed out that while Republicans constantly talk about faith, key tenets of Christianity appear negotiable when they conflict with Trump's personal grievances.

Shroff further argued that this double standard on faith has allowed Republicans to cede ground to progressive candidates who better integrate religious conviction into their campaigns. He cited the successful campaign of James Talarico in Texas, where religion played a central and effective role in his victory, as evidence of the shifting political landscape. According to Shroff, Talarico effectively highlighted the hypocrisy within the conservative movement regarding faith, forcing a reevaluation of how religious identity is projected in modern politics.

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The broader context of these political maneuvers includes a highly competitive environment where East Coast states are increasingly competing with traditional hubs like California for influence and resources. While California's film industry faces challenges as tax incentives dwindle, New Jersey and other states are luring Hollywood giants with lucrative deals. This economic shift mirrors the political realignment happening on the East Coast, where rival states are gaining ground and influencing the national narrative.

As the political party begins to look forward, the internal debates over strategy, faith, and electoral tactics are likely to intensify. Zacharia's vocal criticism of the GOP's offensive capabilities adds to a growing chorus of voices calling for a fundamental change in approach. With the party grappling with the aftermath of a significant defeat, the lessons drawn from the midterms will undoubtedly shape their strategy for future elections and their relationship with key figures like Donald Trump.