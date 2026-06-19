Former President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama Surprise Visitors at the Official Opening of the Obama Presidential Center

Former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama greeted the first group of visitors at the official opening of the Obama Presidential Center in Chicago, surprising them with a reading of Maurice Sendak's 'Where the Wild Things Are' to 25 school children. The museum opened its doors to the rest of the visitors, and the Obamas gave rousing speeches to an audience including former presidents, their former first ladies, and a host of politicians, A-list celebrities, musicians, athletes and others. The sprawling campus on Chicago's South Side near where the Obamas lived and began his political career includes a towering museum and public spaces.

Former President Barack Obama greets the first group of visitors at the official opening of the Obama Presidential Center in Chicago, Friday, June 19, 2026.

The Obamas surprised the first 100 visitors to walk through the doors of the newhost LeVar Burton, also read "Where the Wild Things Are" to 25 school children at the Chicago Public Library branch inside the center. The museum opened its doors to the rest of the visitors as the last of the first group of guests passed through.

The Obamas gave rousing speeches to an audience including three former presidents, their former first ladies, and a host of politicians, A-list celebrities, musicians, athletes and others. Thousands more joined the livestream from a nearby park. The sprawling campus on Chicago's South Side near where the Obamas lived and began his political career.

The campus includes a towering museum that covers the political and personal realms of the nation's first Black president and first lady, while public spaces include a branch of the Chicago Public Library, a playground and athletic center, basketball courts and a picnic area with grills. The tower's design is meant to depict four hands coming together in solidarity. Wrapped around one side are 5-foot tall concrete capital letters, an excerpt of Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

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