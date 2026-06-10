Former Police Officer Recalls Traumatic Experience of Identifying Victims of Malaysian Airline Crash

A former senior police officer has spoken out about the traumatic experience of identifying victims of the Malaysian Airline crash in 2014. Richard Martin, a former deputy assistant commissioner, recalls the devastating scene at Eindhoven air base, where his team helped identify the bodies of those who perished in the disaster. He credits his resilience as a key factor in surviving the trauma of policing, saying 'If I'm honest, I don't think you'd survive in policing without being resilient.' The Malaysian Airline crash was a devastating event that claimed the lives of 298 innocent people, including 80 children and 15 crew members.

Richard Martin can still remember the face of a young blonde girl lying on a mortuary table, her body covered by a pristine white sheet, her eyes shut, as if she could have been dreaming of her first day of holiday with her parents.

But tragically, she would never wake up and her angelic face, perfectly still and silent, haunts the former senior police officer 12 years later. The girl, no older than eight years old, was one of the youngest victims of the Malaysian Airline crash that saw 298 innocent people murdered when their flight was shot down over eastern Ukraine by a Russian-made Buk missile.

Mr Martin, a former deputy assistant commissioner, tells The Crime Desk that the girl was the same age as his daughter at the time, making it impossible to ignore the personal connection. He spent time inside the mortuary and witnessed the true horror of what had happened, but it was his officers who did the real work in aiding formal identification after bodies were flown to the Netherlands, the country that bore the heaviest toll.

Mr Martin is speaking for the first time about what happened at Eindhoven air base, near the Dutch town of Hilversum, where his team helped identify the bodies of those who perished in the disaster. He recalls the devastating scene, saying 'That was the one that stayed with me for quite a while, because you just got to think, you know that could be my daughter, somebody's daughter, that's someone's whole world.

' A suitcase belonging to a child lies open at the site of the crash in Ukraine in July 2014. The plane wreck was a scene of unimaginable destruction, with victims' bodies scattered across 19 miles of charred debris, including seats, twisted metal, boarding passes, smashed computers, and piles of clothes. Witnesses told how the 'sky rained bodies' as some came crashing through the roof of their cottages near the rural town of Rozsyne.

Mr Martin, now 58, had been the on-call lead for UK policing's Disaster Victim Identification team, a remarkable set of volunteers who can be sent anywhere in the world if British citizens die in a mass casualty event. Their deeply human work - for which they receive no extra payment - helps grieving relatives seeking answers and justice at the most unimaginable times.

Unlike the girl, for scores of other jet victims the destructive force of the explosion above conflict-hit Ukraine left them unrecognisable. Mr Martin, who retired in 2020 after three decades with the Met, West Midlands Police and National Criminal Intelligence Service, recalls the traumatic experience, saying 'Nothing prepares you for mass casualties like that.

' He adds that dealing with death in his service had prepared him for some of the trauma, but not for the scale of the disaster. 'As you can imagine, in something that's quite traumatic like a plane disaster people don't always look like people any more. If a plane is hit by a missile in midair, you could be only talking about very tiny parts of people.

' Mr Martin recalls that the tragic girl's face came back to him in his sleep for a while, haunting him. He credits his resilience as a key factor in surviving the trauma of policing, saying 'If I'm honest, I don't think you'd survive in policing without being resilient.

' The Malaysian Airline crash was a devastating event that claimed the lives of 298 innocent people, including 80 children and 15 crew members. Among the victims were 10 Britons, including Ben Pocock, a 20-year-old from Bristol, due to begin a placement at the University of Western Australia in Perth. Andrew Hoare, 59, who grew up in Somerset, died alongside his Dutch wife Estella, 51.

Supermarket worker Liam Sweeney, 28, of Killingworth, Tyneside, was travelling with fellow Newcastle United fan John Alder, 63, a retired BT worker, to the side's pre-season New Zealand tour. Maths student Richard Mayne, 20, from Leicester, Glenn Thomas, 49, a spokesperson for the World Health Organisation of Blackpool, and dog breeder Robert Ayley, 28, died.

Also murdered were: Andrew Hoare and his Dutch wife Estella; University of Leeds student Richard Mayne, 20; former RAF search and rescue co-ordinator Stephen Anderson, 44; and helicopter pilot Cameron Dalziel, 43. The victims' families continue to seek justice and answers, and the memory of the tragic girl and the others who perished in the disaster will continue to haunt those who were involved in the aftermath of the tragedy





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Malaysian Airline Crash Disaster Victim Identification Policing Trauma Resilience Victims' Families Justice Answers

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Body found in Guadalupe River identified as former New Braunfels councilwoman, police sayThe body found in the Guadalupe River last week was identified as former New Braunfels councilwoman Juliet Elizabeth Watson, the New Braunfels Police Department said Monday.

Read more »

Former Washington Police Officers Sue US Over Wrongful ConvictionsTwo former Washington Metropolitan Officers Department officers, Terence Sutton and Andrew Zabavsky, haVe filed a lawsuit against the United States in federal court in Washington, D.C. The officers are seeking damages for malicious prosecution, false arrest, and false imprisonment.

Read more »

Major Airline Pilot Caught Flying Without a LicenseThe pilot has been given the boot.

Read more »

Former Air Canada pilot flew hundreds of flights without proper license, police sayPolice in Ontario said the former pilot flew more than 900 flights with tens of thousands of passengers over 17 years without ever having obtained the license required of a captain.

Read more »