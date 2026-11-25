A NSW Supreme Court jury convicted former senior constable Beau Lamarre-Condon of murdering ex-partner Jesse Baird and Luke Davies in a jealous attack.

A jury at the NSW Supreme Court has found former senior constable Beau Lamarre-Condon guilty of murdering his ex-boyfriend Jesse Baird and Baird's new partner Luke Davies. The verdict concludes a harrowing trial centered on a jealous rampage on February 19, 2024, at Baird's home in Paddington.

Lamarre-Condon unlocked the front door of the Paddington residence using his status as a former police officer and proceeded to shoot both men with his service firearm. The court found him guilty of two counts of domestic violence-related murder after he shot Baird once in the neck and once in the temple, while Davies was shot once in the head through the bedroom door.

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The Mechanism of the Double Homicide

The deadly incident began when Lamarre-Condon gained access to Baird's home on February 19, 2024. He utilized his service weapon to execute both men in a premeditated act of violence driven by an inability to accept the end of his romantic involvement with Baird.

Jurors determined that Lamarre-Condon was not acting in self-defense, rejecting his claim that he intended no harm. The evidence showed he deliberately sought out Baird and Davies, using his firearms to cause fatal injuries in a targeted attack within the victim's private residence.

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Stalking and Prior Criminal Behavior

Beyond the homicides, the jury convicted Lamarre-Condon of break and enter from an August 2023 incident. During that episode, he used a key to enter Baird's home to steal a phone and wallet, subsequently jamming the door with a bobby pin to falsely stage the scene as a forced entry.

The court heard extensive evidence of a prolonged stalking campaign that began during their on-off relationship. Lamarre-Condon installed tracking apps on Baird's stolen phone to monitor his location, blocked other gay men from contacting him, and spied on Baird having sex through the bedroom window.

Reaction to Verdicts in Court

Emotions ran high in the courtroom as Justice Natalie Adams delivered the guilty verdicts. Members of the public present in the gallery burst into tears, and family and friends of Jesse Baird and Luke Davies could be heard sobbing as the news was announced.

Lamarre-Condon remained standing throughout the delivery of the verdicts. He blinked as each guilty finding was recorded, gulped after the first murder conviction, and looked down at the floor. He watched Justice Adams intently as she inquired with his legal team regarding the scheduling of his sentencing.

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Trial Testimony and Witness Accounts

Former colleagues and friends of Lamarre-Condon provided crucial testimony regarding his deteriorating mental state. The court heard that he confided in these individuals about his obsession, stealing intimate conversations and demanding advice on how to manage his fixation with Baird.

One friend reported that Lamarre-Condon visited his workplace after the murders, explicitly stating he had killed people and asking for a day off to help clean up. Another friend, who later visited Lamarre-Condon in custody while wearing a wire, noted that the defendant lied about the events and blamed others for misunderstandings.