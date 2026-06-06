Former Players Share Their Views on the 2026 World Cup

Eight former players give their predictions and opinions on the 2026 World Cup, discussing the top contenders, standout players, and the chances of England and Scotland.

Eight former players - Steph Houghton , Wayne Rooney , Olivier Giroud , Ian Wright , Karen Carney , Patrick Vieira , Roy Keane , and Ellen White - give their views on the 2026 World Cup in the USA, Canada, and Mexico.

They discuss which teams are likely to win, the standout players, and the chances of England and Scotland. Steph Houghton hopes England will get to the final, but thinks France and Spain have a great squad with match-winners. Wayne Rooney believes Spain, France, and England are the top contenders. Olivier Giroud thinks France and Spain are the strongest teams, but wonders if they will meet each other in the final.

Ian Wright predicts Spain will win, citing their mix of experience and young talent. Karen Carney is impressed with Portugal, who she thinks can be dangerous at the World Cup. Patrick Vieira believes France is the team to beat, with individual talent, team spirit, and physical strength. The pundits also discuss the players to watch, including Lamine Yamal for Spain, Nico O'Reilly for England, and Erling Haaland for Norway.

They also mention young players like Michael Olise, who has been tipped to star for France. The group also discusses England's and Scotland's chances, with some pundits expressing concerns about England's defense and Scotland's tough group.

However, others believe England has a chance, citing their experienced players and great manager. They also think Scotland can progress if they start well against Haiti and have their key players on form. The pundits also share their best memories of the World Cup, with Olivier Giroud mentioning lifting the trophy in 2018





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2026 World Cup England Scotland France Spain Portugal Nico O'reilly Lamine Yamal Erling Haaland Michael Olise Patrick Vieira Ian Wright Olivier Giroud Steph Houghton Wayne Rooney Karen Carney Roy Keane Ellen White

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