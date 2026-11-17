Randall Bird, who was working as a security guard at Banner University Medical Center in Phoenix at the time of the incident, was found guilty Nov. 12 of four counts of sexual conduct with a dead person. He is scheduled to be sentenced Dec. 18.

from TUE 9:00 AM MST until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Chinle Valley, Grand Canyon Country, Western Mogollon Rim, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Coconino Plateau, White Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Black Mesa Area, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264 Former Phoenix hospital security guard Randall Bird was convicted on Nov. 12 of four counts of sexual conduct with a dead person following a 2023 incident at Banner University Medical Center.

Two other security guards discovered the morgue door locked from the inside, a freezer door cracked open, and a 79-year-old female victim's body bag completely unzipped. Investigators collected DNA samples from Bird via a search warrant that matched crime scene evidence, and he's scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 18.crimes against the deadRandall Bird, whose job duties included assisting with the hospital's morgue intake process, was convicted Nov. 12 of four counts of sexual conduct with a dead person following a trial that began earlier this month.

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According to investigators, the victim—a 79-year-old woman who died of natural causes—was taken to the morgue around 4:36 a.m. on Oct. 22. Bird was left alone with her body after the person who transported her left the room. According to court documents, two other security guards went to the morgue for intake duties about an hour after Bird arrived.

They found the main entrance locked from the inside—which they described as unusual—and discovered a freezer door cracked open once they unlocked it.

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"Witnesses explained that bodies are never placed facing down, and they never unzip the body bags," investigators said in court documents. The two guards also noticed her hospital gown was rolled up, leaving part of her body exposed, investigators said. After crime scene personnel processed the morgue, the woman’s body was taken to the Maricopa County Medical Examiner's Office, where evidence was collected and sent to a lab for analysis.

Arizona man accused of sexual misconduct involving body at Phoenix hospital morgue | Crime Files The man, according to court documents, is accused of sexual misconduct while on duty at the morgue of a hospital near Downtown Phoenix. After being read his Miranda rights, Bird claimed he suffered a medical episode inside the morgue's freezer and could not remember what happened.

" started making statements about having a medical episode and fainting, and said he grabbed the victim's body as he fell. He stated the body bag tore open, and the zipper broke. Witnesses stated neither the bag nor the zipper were broken," court documents read.

"Witnesses explained they were the irregularities, and they reported the incident to their supervisor. An internal investigation was initiated, and police were contacted.

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" Investigators later obtained a search warrant to collect DNA samples from Bird, which lab analysis matched to evidence from the crime. Information in this report was gathered from Phoenix police; investigators; court documents; witnesses; crime scene personnel; the Maricopa County Medical Examiner's Office; and a lab.