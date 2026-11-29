Sosa, 30, is the second tenured Phillies player to leave in free agency in four days, following Alec Bohm’s departure to the Royals on a two-year, $22 million deal.

Edmundo Sosa often described himself as the Phillies’ equivalent of an NBA sixth man. The Twins will pay him more like an everyday player. Sosa agreed late Saturday night to a two-year, $17 million contract, a major-league source said, confirming an ESPN.com report.

The deal includes an opt-out after the first year and incentives that could boost the overall value to $21 million. The Twins haven’t announced the deal because it’s pending a physical. Sosa, 30, is the second tenured Phillies player to leave in free agency in four days, following Alec Bohm ’s departure to the Royals on a two-year, $22 million deal.

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Sosa batted .247 with nine homers and a .712 OPS in 250 plate appearances last season and made $4.4 million. The utility infielder played four positions, including 32 games in left field. The Phillies have explored lower-cost bench options. Bryan Rincon, who was added to the 40-man roster this month to be protected from the Rule 5 draft, is an internal option.