Santiago Peña moved to Viñas Cue prison after reports of luxury amenities in his former cell. The transfer follows his impeachment over Ueno Bank collapse.

Paraguay's former President Santiago Peña was transferred to a military prison on Monday, following public outcry over the conditions of his initial detention. Local reports revealed the existence of a private gym and a luxury suite within his detention quarters at the Presidential Escort Regiment (REP). The Paraguay an Congress had previously removed Peña from office amid the collapse of Ueno Bank, a digital financial institution with approximately three million clients.

Impeachment Triggers Detention Conditions Scandal

The National Congress removed Santiago Peña from office following the collapse of Ueno Bank. The Paraguayan Central Bank seized the digital bank and discovered evidence that it had breached minimum solvency requirements. Former President Peña remained detained at the REP, a military barracks in Asunción, while awaiting trial. He faces charges of criminal offenses including breach of trust, embezzlement, and criminal conspiracy.

Also read Paraguay’s ousted president moved to military prison after reports of gym and suite in custody

Luxury Amenities Detected in Military Barracks

Newspaper reports revealed that the REP had been renovated in October 2025 thanks to a $30,000 donation from Taiwan. The facility was inaugurated by Santiago Peña and Taiwanese ambassador José Chih-Cheng Han at the time. The renovation included the installation of gym equipment and a room described by unnamed Armed Forces sources as a suite. Sources claimed that former President Peña enjoyed these amenities since his detention.

Judge Orders Immediate Transfer to New Facility

Paraguayan judge Osmar Legal ordered the immediate transfer of Santiago Peña to the Viñas Cue military prison in Asunción. The decision came in response to complaints regarding the amenities present at the REP. Former President Peña was reportedly registered as the prison's 53rd inmate upon arrival. He is now occupying a cell that once housed notable suspects, including drug trafficker's associates.

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Government Response and Bank Reimbursement Details

Paraguay's current President Pedro Alliana announced the removal of the barracks' commander, Colonel José David Daiub Fatecha. President Alliana stated that over 1.8 million former clients of Ueno Bank have collectively received $640 million in reimbursements. An additional $600 million in healthy assets have been identified for return by the Central Bank. Pedro Alliana emphasized his commitment to transparency and protecting citizens' savings during his address to the nation.

Investigations into Former President's Properties Continue

Officials previously searched Santiago Peña's vacation home, finding a room with Israeli technology behind a fake wall. The defense team stated the room was a panic room, though no items were found inside the empty secured space. The investigation into the former President's conduct continues as the new government focuses on stabilizing the economy and restoring public trust in the financial system.