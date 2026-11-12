Former Paraguayan President Pena Vault Found Empty Amid Ueno Bank Scandal

Investigators opened a high-security vault at former President Santiago Pena's vacation home but found it empty. The property was seized following the collapse of Ueno Bank and Pena's impeachment.

Paraguay an authorities executed a search of the vacation home belonging to former President Santiago Pena on Tuesday, successfully opening a mysterious, high-security vault embedded within the residence. However, prosecutors confirmed that the hidden room contained absolutely nothing, dispelling immediate fears of hidden evidence or stolen assets. This discovery occurred just days after Pena was removed from office during a political crisis triggered by the collapse of Ueno Bank, a major digital financial institution in Paraguay.

The Empty Vault And Seized Property Details

Officials described the structure as a highly secured room accessed through a fake wall behind a corridor. While authorities managed to breach the first door, the second door presented significant technical challenges due to its presumptive Israeli origin and advanced iris recognition technology. Prosecutor Silvia Gonzalez stated that Pena, through his legal counsel, disclosed the location of the key required to open this second barrier. Despite the elaborate security measures, the room was completely devoid of contents, containing only two installed exhaust fans.

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Sara Rojas, representing the National Secretariat for the Administration of Seized and Confiscated Assets (SENABICO), verified the findings on Wednesday morning. She explicitly dismissed rumors that the residence had been emptied prior to the raid, confirming that all bedrooms and bathrooms were found fully equipped and intact. Rojas clarified that no documents, money, jewelry, or other relevant objects were discovered inside the vault or elsewhere in the house during the initial inventory process.

Ueno Bank Collapse And Financial Context

The investigation into Pena's assets is directly linked to the scandal surrounding Ueno Bank, which the Central Bank of Paraguay seized earlier this month. Regulators found evidence that the institution, which served nearly three million clients, had breached minimum solvency requirements. This action froze the bank's assets, preventing millions of Paraguayans from accessing their funds and sparking widespread protests in the capital city of Asunción.

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Reports indicate that Pena's vacation home was financed through a loan of approximately $560,000 from Ueno Bank. The former president was reportedly making monthly payments of about 239 million Paraguayan guaraníes, equivalent to roughly $38,000. This payment amount is six times the standard monthly salary of a Paraguayan president, raising serious questions about the source of funds used to maintain the property.

Impeachment Process And Political Fallout

Santiago Pena was officially removed from office on November 6 following an impeachment process initiated by Paraguayan lawmakers. The Congress initially rejected his resignation because the nation's constitution grants a lifetime Senate seat with parliamentary immunity to presidents who resign or complete their terms. By forcing an impeachment instead, lawmakers ensured that Pena would not receive these special prerogatives and would remain subject to legal accountability.

Pena remains under preventive detention at a military barracks in the Paraguayan capital. He faces allegations of being involved in the bank's collapse, with reports suggesting that the institution's failure is tied to loans issued to him, his family, and his close associates. The legal team for the former president has characterized the secured room not as a vault for valuables, but as a panic room, a distinction intended to counter narratives of illicit hiding places.

Next Steps For Seized Assets And Inventory

The vacation home is now under the strict military custody of SENABICO. Sara Rojas announced that the inventory process for the property is scheduled to conclude later this week. Following the completion of the inventory, the property will undergo an appraisal to determine a base rental price. Once priced, the secretariat plans to receive offers for the property in accordance with established guidelines.

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In addition to the former president's residence, authorities are also handling assets seized from other key figures in the scandal. Rojas noted that a series of high-end vehicles seized from Ueno Bank CEO Miguel Vazquez will be put on sale. As of Wednesday morning, Pena's vacation home remained the only property officially seized from the former president himself, marking a significant step in the government's effort to recover assets linked to the financial crisis.