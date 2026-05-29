Former Oregon Star Ifo Ekpre-Olomu Joins Prestigious Group of Ducks

The 2026 Oregon Athletics Hall of Fame class has been revealed and it includes for Oregon Ducks defensive back Ifo Ekpre-Olomu. Ifo Ekpre-Olomu Elected into Or

Feb 21, 2015; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon defensive back Ifo Ekpre-Olomu speaks to the media at the 2015 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn ImagesJul 26, 2013; Culver City, CA, USA; Oregon corner back Ifo Ekpre-Olomu speaks to the media during PAC-12 media day held at the Sony Studios Lot.

Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images Ifo Ekpre-Olomu played all four of his collegiate seasons for Oregon from 2011-2014. Fro his career in Eugene, Ekpre-Olomu had 244 total tackles, 23 passes defended, eight forced fumbles, nine interceptions, and one interception returned for a touchdown. He was named First-team All-Pac-12 in 2012, 2013, and 2014. In 2014 Ekpre-Olomu was also named a Consensus All-American.

Following. The 2014 season, he entered theand was selected in the seventh round by the Cleveland Browns. His draft stock fell dramatically after a knee injury suffered late in his senior season. The injury resulted Ekpre-Olomu not being able to play as a rookie and eventually being waived by the Browns the following offseason.

He was then claimed off waivers by the Miami Dolphins prior to the 2016 season. Before the 2016 season even kicked off, Ekpre-Olomu had another knee injury, leading to a release from the Dolphins. If it wasn’t for injuries, he had the makings of being a really good player in the NFL.

Oct 11, 2014; Pasadena, CA, USA; Oregon Ducks defensive back Ifo Ekpre-Olomu intercepts a pass intended for UCLA Bruins wide receiver Logan Sweet during second half at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images Ifo Ekpre-Olomu played the first two years for Oregon under coach Chip Kelly and the last two under coach Mark Helfrich. The Ducks found themselves in the running for national titles in all four of these season.

In 2011, the Ducks went 12-2, winning the Rose Bowl. In 2012, they went 12-1, winning the Fiesta Bowl. In 2013, they went 11-2, winning the Alamo Bowl.

Then in 2014, Oregon made it all the way to the national championship game, where they lost to the Ohio State Buckeyes. Oregon has yet to get back to the national title game since. The Ducks have been knocking on the door of a return to the title game under coach Dan Lanning. Lanning took over in Eugene in 2022.

He has an overall record of 48-8 and has led the Ducks to the College Football Playoff two times. Jan 5, 2012; Stanford, CA, USA; Stanford Cardinal forward/center Sarah Boothe battles for the ball behind Oregon Ducks forward Liz Brenner during the second half at Maples Pavilion. The Stanford Cardinal defeated the Oregon Ducks 93-70.

Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images | Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images Along with Ekpre-Olomu in the 2026 Oregon Hall of Fame class are former Ducks basketball player Jillian Alleyne, former Ducks multi-sport star Liz Brenner, former Ducks softball player Cheridan Hawkins, former Ducks track and field coach Vin Lananna, and the 2016 Men’s Golf NCAA Championship team. Cory Pappas is sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Oregon Ducks On SI.

Since starting in March of 2024, he has been writing breaking news stories, game previews, game recaps, and more across College Sports, the NFL, MLB, NBA, and Olympics for Total Apex Sports. In addition to writing, Cory is also a sports data scout for Sportradar. He covers live sporting events ranging from college athletics to semi-pro and professional. Before joining the industry, Cory graduated from the University of Oregon in 2022.

He ran track for Oregon's club Track and Field team. Before Oregon, he played varsity basketball and track and field in high school in Walnut Creek, CA. Cory is using his lifelong passion for sports and writing together.





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