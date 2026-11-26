Former University of Oregon players Dillon Thieneman, Deommodore Lenoir, Penei Sewell, and Bucky Irving deliver key perfOrmances for their respective NFL teams during Week 11, contributing to winning streaks and significant statistical milestones.

Chicago Bears Victory and Thieneman's Impact

Other Pro Ducks Performances

The Chicago Bears secured a decisive 21-13 victory over the New Orleans Saints in Week 11 , extending their winning streak to five consecutive games and improving their record to 8-2. A pivotal moment in the contest occurred during the second quarter when former Oregon University safety Dillon Thieneman intercepted a pass thrown by Saints quarterback Tyler Shough. This interception marked Thieneman's second of the season and was directly conveRted into a touchdown by the Bears, as Caleb Williams connected with tight end Colston Loveland for a 15-yard score on the following drive. The turnover occurred when Chicago already held a 10-0 lead, effectively sealing the games momentum and pushing the score to 16-0. Thieneman finished the game with seven total tackles and a pass breakup, contributing significantly to the defensive success. His performance places him tied for third among all NFL rookies in interceptions this season,while too accumulating a total of 64 tackles for the year.

Several other former Oregon Ducks delivered standout performances across different matchups this week. In Mexico City, San Francisco 49ers cornerback Deommodore Lenoir was a key factor in his team's 35-10 triumph over the Minnesota Vikings. Lenoir forced a fumble in the open field, recovered it, broke up two passes,and recorded three tackles. Defensive tackle DeForest Buckner also contributed for the 49ers with three tackles and half a sack. Meanwhile, Detroit Lions offensive tackle Penei Sewell maintained his elite status by not allowing a single sack against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in thier 31-21 win. PFF graded Sewell at 85.6 for the week, ranking him fourth among all offensive tackles, and he holds the best season grade of 94.0 for any offensive lineman in the league. On the opposing side, Tampa Bay running back Bucky Irving had a solid outing despite the loss, rushing 18 times for 68 yards and scoring a touchdown for the fourth week in a row, while adding three catches for 32 yards.

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Injury Updates and Upcoming Challenges

The Chicago Bears face a compact week leading into their Thursday night game against the Detroit Lions, complicated by several injury concerns. The team announced on Wednesday that they would be ruling out three players for the upcoming matchup. Safety Elijah Hicks is sidelined due to a concussion sustained during the prevail over New Orleans. Additionally,cornerback Kyler Gordon is out with a shoulder injury and running back Roschon Johnson is unavailable due to an ankle issue. These absences could strain the Bears' depth chart as they prepare to face a tough opponent in Detroit. The Lions, who share the NFL's longest active winning run at six games, will look to extend their streak, posing a significant challenge for Chicago's defense,especially with the absence of Hicks.

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League Context and Current Season Standings

The performances of former Oregon Ducks players contributed to a week of notable streaks and statistics across the league. The San Francisco 49ers, Detroit Lions, and Denver Broncos all share the distinction of having the league's longest active winning streaks at six games. Denver recently defeated Las Vegas 38-24,with quarterback Bo Nix throwing for 225 yards and a touchdown on 19 of 35 attempts. In another close contest, the Los Angeles Chargers fell 27-24 to the New York Jets, where tight finish Kenyon Sadiq went three for three on targets for 30 yards. Quarterback Justin Herbert threw two touchdowns and ran for another in the losing effort. As the current Oregon Ducks prepare for thier own game against Washington at Autzen Stadium, the success of their alumni continues to highlight the enduring legacy of the Oregon football program in the professional ranks.