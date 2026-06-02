Former Opus Dei Slaves Reveal Shocking Secrets of the Shadowy Sect

A former member of Opus Dei has revealed the shocking secrets of the shadowy sect, including forced labor, physical punishment, and emotional manipulation. The woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, claims that she was forced to wear a metal garter as punishment for minor infractions, and that she was subjected to strict discipline and forced labor. She also claims that she was emotionally manipulated and that she was forced to have an abortion at the age of 19.

Sheila Joyce is reminded of her seven long years trapped as a slave in the notorious Catholic sect, Opus Dei every time she has a shower.

Along her leg is a series of red ugly marks, the result of being made to wear a spikey metal garter, sharp like barbed wire, every single day as punishment. But it is not the scars that keep Sheila up at night, shockingly these are just the tip of the iceberg, as I was to find out during a remarkable interview so chilling it felt like a chapter out of the Handmaid's Tale.

Sitting in the living room of their homes in the town of Drogheda outside Dublin, Sheila and her younger sister Margaret revealed to me their nightmare in Opus Dei, the secrets of the shadowy sect and even how they are still be stalked by their devotees. But there was one memory Sheila recalled with such poise it stopped me in my tracks.

Sheila and Margaret's story began when they were young girls and their parents, both devout Catholics, sent them to a Catholic boarding school in Ireland. At the time, the school was run by the Catholic Church and was affiliated with Opus Dei. It was here that the sisters first encountered the sect and were introduced to its strict and oppressive rules.

They were forced to wear uniforms and were subjected to strict discipline, including being made to wear the metal garter as punishment for minor infractions. The sisters were also forced to attend mass every day and were taught that they were inferior to men and that their role in life was to serve them. Sheila and Margaret were both deeply affected by their experiences at the school and the trauma they suffered has stayed with them to this day.

As they grew older, they began to question the teachings of Opus Dei and the Catholic Church and eventually left the sect. However, they soon discovered that they were being stalked by the sect's devotees and were forced to go into hiding. The sisters' experiences are a stark reminder of the dangers of cults and the need for greater regulation of these groups.

It is also a reminder of the importance of protecting vulnerable individuals, particularly children, from the harm that can be caused by these groups. In a shocking twist, Sheila revealed that she had been forced to have an abortion at the age of 19, after becoming pregnant with a child fathered by one of the sect's leaders. The abortion was performed without her consent and was a traumatic experience for her.

Sheila's story is a powerful reminder of the need for greater accountability and transparency in institutions such as the Catholic Church and Opus Dei. It is also a reminder of the importance of supporting survivors of cults and providing them with the help and resources they need to heal and rebuild their lives





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The Dark Secrets of Opus Dei: A Chilling Interview with a Former MemberSheila Joyce and her sister Margaret reveal their seven-year nightmare in the notorious Catholic sect Opus Dei, where they were subjected to physical and psychological abuse, forced to wear a spiked metal garter, and made to participate in extreme fasting and sleep deprivation.

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