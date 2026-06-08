Former Opus Dei Servant Speaks Out Against Sect's Abuse of Women

Sheila Joyce, a former servant of the secretive Catholic sect Opus Dei, has spoken out against the organisation's continued abuse of women. Sheila's harrowing experience began at the age of ten when she was given a trip to a local cookery school, which marked the start of her seven-year servitude as an 'assistant numerary' at Opus Dei's Lismullin Conference Centre. The centre, hidden in remote countryside near Drogheda, was adjacent to the cookery school and was home to a group of 'beautiful women' who welcomed Sheila with open arms. However, this welcoming facade proved to be a sinister trap, forcing Sheila to wear a cilice, a spiked metal garter, for two hours a day as an act of penance.

Sheila Joyce 's harrowing experience with Opus Dei , a secretive Catholic sect, began at the age of ten when she was given a trip to a local cookery school.

Unbeknownst to her, this marked the start of her seven-year servitude as an 'assistant numerary', essentially a domestic servant, at Opus Dei's Lismullin Conference Centre. The centre, hidden in remote countryside near Drogheda, was adjacent to the cookery school and was home to a group of 'beautiful women' who welcomed Sheila with open arms.

However, this welcoming facade proved to be a sinister trap, forcing Sheila to wear a cilice, a spiked metal garter, for two hours a day as an act of penance. The cilice left a row of unsightly bumps on her thigh, a testament to the psychological torture she endured.

Sheila's day consisted of a gruelling round of serving breakfast, cleaning the guests' rooms, washing their clothes, waiting on table at lunch and dinner, tidying the chapel, and laundering the priests' vestments. She was only allowed to see her family once a year and was forced to pray for two and a half hours every day. The assistants were also subject to a rule where they would be automatically expelled if they were raped.

This led Sheila to contemplate the unthinkable, even exploring ways to expose herself to such a fate. It was only after seven years of this unpaid drudgery that Sheila finally escaped the clutches of Opus Dei. Her experience has left her with deep scars, and she is now speaking out against the organisation's continued abuse of women.

A recent investigation by the Mail revealed that despite its claims of reform, Opus Dei still has a long way to go in addressing the allegations of abuse. The organisation, founded by Spanish priest Josemaría Escrivá in 1928, teaches that holiness can be achieved through the mundane tasks of everyday life.

However, its recruitment of vulnerable young women to centres like Lakefield Hospitality College in affluent Hampstead, north London, has raised disturbing echoes of Margaret Atwood's dystopian novel The Handmaid's Tale. Opus Dei has long refuted its portrayal in Dan Brown's 2003 best-selling book The Da Vinci Code, dismissing the suggestion that it is a sinister, vindictive, and violent sect as 'malicious nonsense'.

However, the organisation's recent actions have led many to question its true intentions. With its tentacles reaching as far as Britain's university campuses, Opus Dei continues to recruit and exploit vulnerable young women, leaving a trail of abuse and trauma in its wake





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Opus Dei Sheila Joyce Catholic Sect Abuse Of Women Lismullin Conference Centre Cilice Spiked Metal Garter Josemaría Escrivá Dan Brown The Da Vinci Code Margaret Atwood The Handmaid's Tale

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