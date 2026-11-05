Former Oklahoma Judge Jerry Herberger Arrested for Firing Gun at Trick-or-Treaters

Former Stephens County Judge Jerry Herberger faces serious charges after allegedly firing a weapon at Halloween visitors and a responding police officer while intoxicated in Duncan.

A former Oklahoma judge has been taken into custody after authorities allege he discharged a firearm at unsuspecting Halloween visitors and a responding law enforcement officer. Former Stephens County Judge Jerry Herberger, 73, was arrested on Wednesday for his actions that occurred on Halloween evening in Duncan.

The Halloween Evening Incident Unfolds

The chaotic events began around 8pm on October 31 when Amy Sanders and her family approached the Linwood Lane residence of Jerry Herberger. The family had selected this specific home because the outdoor lights were illuminated, signaling that the occupants were willing to distribute treats to children. However, their visit took a dangerous turn the moment they neared the property.

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Amy Sanders recounted that the former judge began yelling at the group from his porch before they could even engage in a conversation. According to her statement to local media, Herberger shouted for them to leave his property immediately. The situation escalated rapidly when he explicitly warned the family that he possessed a gun. Sanders later described the scene as terrifying, noting that the former judge appeared to be heavily intoxicated during the confrontation.

Without further warning, Jerry Herberger allegedly fired a shot toward the Sanders family. The projectile struck close enough to cause panic, prompting immediate flight and emergency calls. The discharge of the weapon marked the beginning of a serious criminal investigation that would soon involve multiple felony charges against the retired legal official.

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Police Response and Arrest Details

The incident triggered an immediate response from local law enforcement after Sanders' son, Kaden Walls, dialed 911 to report the threat. Duncan Police officers arrived at the scene shortly after receiving the call. Upon their approach to the Herberger property, the former judge allegedly brandished his firearm at the officers, creating a volatile standoff.

Despite the armed confrontation, police were able to take Jerry Herberger into custody without any further injuries or violent incidents. Officers secured the weapon and ensured the safety of the community members involved. The arrest was conducted without additional complication, allowing investigators to begin processing the charges that would follow.

The Duncan Police Department released a statement expressing relief that no physical harm had been inflicted on any individuals. Officials emphasized that all parties, including the victims and the suspect, remained safe throughout the ordeal. This outcome stands in stark contrast to the initial fear experienced by the Sanders family when the shots were fired.

Legal Charges and Judicial Context

Prosecutors have filed severe charges against the 73-year-old former judge. The specific allegations include assault and battery with a deadly weapon, attempted murder, and possession of a firearm while intoxicated. These charges reflect the severity of the actions attributed to Jerry Herberger on Halloween night.

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The role of the suspect as a former judge adds a layer of complexity to the public reaction. Amy Sanders expressed strong feelings about the discrepancy between Herberger's previous professional conduct and his alleged behavior as a private citizen. She noted that the former judge was known for being strict and hard on people from his bench.

Sanders told reporters that the tables have now turned, and it is time for the legal system to hold him accountable. Her statement highlighted the community's desire for justice and the full extent of the law to be applied to a former public servant accused of such violent acts. The legal proceedings will determine the ultimate consequences for these serious allegations.

Community Impact and Future Safety Measures

The incident has had a lasting impact on the families involved, particularly regarding holiday safety protocols. Amy Sanders stated that the traumatic experience has fundamentally changed how her family approaches Halloween. She revealed that they have decided to alter their annual traditions for the upcoming year. Rather than going door-to-door to collect treats, the Sanders family plans to stay home and distribute candy to visitors. This strategic shift is intended to eliminate the risk of future confrontations with potentially unstable neighbors. Sanders explicitly cited the fear of being shot as the primary motivator for this decision to protect her children and extended family.

Local media outlets, including KSWO and KFOR, have reported extensively on the arrest and the details provided by witnesses. The Daily Mail has also reached out to both Jerry Herberger and Amy Sanders for additional comments regarding the case. As the legal process moves forward, the community in Duncan remains vigilant about safety and the rule of law.