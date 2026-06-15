Former Ohio State RB Sam Dixon Arrested on Multiple Charges, Suspended by South Carolina

Former Ohio State running back Sam Dixon was arrested on charges including breaking into motor vehicles and grand larceny, and has been suspended indefinitely by the South Carolina football team.

Former Ohio State running back Sam Dixon was arrested on multiple charges this weekend and subsequently suspended by the South Carolina football team. The former Buckeye, who transferred to South Carolina in January, was arrested on Saturday and charged with three counts of breaking into motor vehicles where fuel is stored, three counts of criminal conspiracy and one count of grand larceny between $2,000 to $10,000, according to multiple reports.

He was arrested alongside his younger brother Elijah Williams-Dixon, who faces the same seven charges.

“We are aware of the situation and per athletic department policy, he is suspended indefinitely," a South Carolina athletic department spokesman said in a statement, perDixon, who originally went by Sam Williams-Dixon when he started his Ohio State career, was a three-star recruit out of Pickerington North High School in the 2024 recruiting class. After redshirting as a true freshman, Dixon entered the transfer portal but opted to stay at Ohio State.

After playing in just one game last season, however, Dixon re-entered the transfer portal for his final three years of college eligibility.





11W / 🏆 384. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Sam Dixon Ohio State South Carolina Arrest Suspension

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Ohio State Recruiting Gains Momentum with Defensive Lineman and Cornerback ProspectsOhio State saw promising recruiting developments as five-star DL Marcus Fakatou narrowed his list to the Buckeyes, Georgia and Texas, while CB Carey set a commitment announcement date. The Buckeyes are also favored to land two other cornerbacks this weekend. Meanwhile, former captain Jonathon Cooper faced legal issues.

Read more »

Former Ohio State Wing Mathieu Grujicic Transferring to RadfordFormer Ohio State wing Mathieu Grujicic is transferring to Radford after just one season with the Buckeyes.

Read more »

Former Ohio State Player, Assistant Coach Chris Jent Wins NBA Championship with New York KnicksFormer Ohio State player and assistant coach Chris Jent wins his second NBA championship in his first year as the associate head coach of the New York Knicks.

Read more »

Four-Star Ohio Cornerback Deontay Malone Commits to Ohio StateOhio four-star cornerback Deontay Malone, a three-way athlete for Massillon Washington ranked as the No. 284 overall prospect in the 2027 class, commits to Ohio State.

Read more »