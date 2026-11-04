Former Ohio State Professor Sentenced to Life for Murder in Extortion Case

Ohio State University professor James received a 15-to-life sentence for murdering his wife Mary during an extortion dispute over nude photos, alongside a charge for animal cruelty.

James, a former professor at Ohio State University, faces a potential lifetime of incarceration after pleading guilty to the murder of his wife, Mary, during a disturbing extortion scheme involving intimate photographs. On October 28, a judge sentenced him to serve between 15 years and life for the murder conviction, marking the end of a legal process that began with a desperate plea for help.

Murder Occurred During Extortion Scheme

James admitted to the crime after allegedly being blackmailed by a woman he met on a dating website. Police learned that James had sent nude photos to this woman, who then threatened to distribute the images unless he paid her $15,000. The situation escalated when James reportedly decided that killing Mary was his only way out of the compromising and dangerous situation.

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Violent Incident at Couple's Home

The fatal incident took place at the couple's home, where Mary was getting ready for bed. According to court documents, James stabbed Mary five times, including a fatal blow to her chest while she was receiving a massage. He later apologized to her for the violent attack before deleting the nude photos and other documents from his computer to cover his tracks.

Animal Cruelty and Self-Harm Claims

In addition to the homicide charge, James faces a 12-month sentence for cruelty to companion animals, which will run concurrently with his murder term. He reportedly admitted to police that he attempted to kill his dog during the incident. James also stabbed himself during the altercation and was subsequently hospitalized for his injuries before being taken into custody by law enforcement officers.

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Sentencing Details and Legal Consequences

On October 28, James appeared in court where he pleaded guilty to both murder and cruelty to companion animals. The judge announced that he will serve 15 years to life for the murder conviction, with the possibility of parole after serving 15 years. The additional 12-month sentence for animal cruelty will run concurrently, meaning it does not extend the total time he must serve beyond the murder sentence.

Background and Ongoing Investigation

While the immediate trigger was the extortion attempt, details regarding the duration of communication between James and the woman remain unclear. Authorities are currently investigating whether the couple had a prior history of domestic violence or if police had responded to their home before Mary's murder. The case highlights the severe consequences of digital extortion and the tragic outcome when such schemes turn violent.